- There is heat on Braun Strowman for his post-Crown Jewel tweets, per Fightful Select. While Strowman’s been on his best behavior backstage since returning, WWE is now watching “social media Braun” more closely after his behavior on Twitter last weekend, which one person at the company called “immature”.
- The site’s sources say Braun’s tweets weren’t a part of any angle or storyline and won’t be turned into one, but Strowman may be ribbed on-screen or joked about on commentary because of them.
- WrestleVotes told GiveMeSport that when Triple H took over WWE creative in July, he didn’t like the idea of The Judgment Day gimmick. He has since changed his mind, and the group will “be around longer than anticipated.”
- WrestleMania 39 will be a star-studded affair if WWE’s plans work out. The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports the company is “trying to get a lot of celebrity involvement in the show with the theme of being from Hollywood, and the mainstream attention that comes from celebrities being there.”
- This week’s newsletter also says The Elite may have been backstage at recent AEW television tapings because they’ll be a part of the behind-the-scenes reality show being filmed for Warner Bros Discovery.
- F4WOnline’s Dave Meltzer was told that WWE is looking for “great visual shots of big spots” at War Games this year. The gimmick is going to be a staple on the main roster in future years and they don’t want to rely on NXT footage to hype it up, especially when the modern day War Games matches from NXT include so many wrestlers that are gone from the company.
- WWE filed a trademark on “Michin”, which Google tells us is Korean for “crazy”.
