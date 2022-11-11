Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

WrestleVotes told GiveMeSport that Bray Wyatt wants to work with both Bo Dallas and Erick Rowan in WWE. It remains to be seen if either or both will happen.

For what it’s worth, Alexa Bliss told WWE Deutschland she’s trying to change her current character right now.

Per PW Insider, there’s hope Bobby Roode will be back soon and “he’s been talked about for the SmackDown brand” when he does return.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said Cameron Grimes will be getting called up to the main roster after his feud with Joe Gacy is over. That could be very soon.

Fightful Select says the new AEW Docuseries has drawn interest from Warner Bros. Discovery and there’s renewed optimism of a new rights deal being struck down the line.

