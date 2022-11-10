Taryn Terrell retires from professional wrestling

Taryn Terrell is hanging up her wrestling boots to retire from the business.
Terrell posted the announcement on Instagram.
In my career, I often have not been able to be the first to “break my own news”. At every company, it makes it to the public before I was truly ready to say anything. Anyhow, I have decided that it is time to officially hang up my boots...forever.
It’s so bittersweet. NWA gave me a wonderful opportunity to manage. The problem is, I can’t be beside that ring and find happiness. I love the ring. Being inside those ropes and connecting with the humans in the crowd fuels me. There’s no place like it.
Therefore, I asked for more. They gave me more and gave me really fun matches where I had complete, creative freedom. I was able to tell stories the way I saw them. I am grateful to Billy (Corgan) for allowing me a place to create and relive the moments inside that ring.
I knew I was ready to be done but I also knew I wanted to feel the rush of having a match again! Billy gave me that. But the truth is, it’s time to say goodbye. I love entertaining and fully intend to continue that in the way of stunts:)
Thank you to Billy for the fun, last year and half! I wish you and NWA the very best! Thank you to Pat Kenny, the one and only Simon Diamond, who constantly reminded me to believe in myself!
To all the girls I’ve grown close to and the rubber duck clan, I freaking love y’all and I will be cheering you on as y’all continue to kick ass!
Terrell started her wrestling career as a contestant for the WWE Diva Search in 2007 and was later signed by the company. Terrell debuted on television in 2008 for the ECW brand as Tiffany, the assistant general manager to Teddy Long. She ended taking control as full general manager. Tiffany eventually worked her way into the ring as an active competitor.
The next chapter in Terrell’s career came with her greatest success winning the TNA Knockouts Championship in 2014. Terrell held the title for 279 days. The most memorable match of her career is arguably the Last Knockout Standing contest against Gail Kim. Terrell landed a flying cutter off stage to emerge victorious.
Terrell’s swan song played out in the NWA starting in 2021. She entered as a manager and often played a comedic role as an annoying beauty queen heel. Terrell parlayed opportunity into a title shot against Kamille for the NWA Women’s World Championship. Unfortunately for Terrell, she was no match for the Brickhouse.
What was your favorite moment in Taryn Terrell’s career?
