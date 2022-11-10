Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

Not only will John Cena appear at WrestleMania 39, WrestleVotes told GiveMeSport Cena “should be wrestling.” The Twitter account downplayed the notion Cena wouldn’t come back out of loyalty to Vince McMahon, and thinks Cena will be motivated to wrestle on the Hollywood ’Mania as part of his efforts to “be ‘the next Rock’”.

The WrestleVotes/GiveMeSport team also claims, “There’s a very good chance that King of the Ring is back, and likely back in the format that had happened in the late 80s,” meaning a single night tournament on a premium live event.

Logan Paul posted video of himself working with a physical therapist at Sports Rehab LA to his Instagram Story, leading fans to assume he won’t need surgery for the injuries he suffered at Crown Jewel.

MJF is currently shooting The Iron Claw, and that’s part of why he was written off AEW television leading up to Full Gear, according to PW Insider. The site says he’ll be playing Lance Von Erich, a wrestler who wasn’t a part of the family but who was given a “Von Erich” gimmick.

WWE recently filed for a trademark on "Queen of the Ring". They’re also trying to trademark "Ucey" and "Feeling Ucey".

While we're at the USPTO, The Young Bucks recently filed for a trademark on "The Wayward Sons".

