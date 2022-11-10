Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

WR Smoke ‘Em If Ya Got ‘Em (Nov. 12, 8 pm ET)

Team Ambition (“WARHORSE” Jake Parnell & Mike Outlaw) vs. the UNIT (Logan James & Tyler Matrix) Brian Pillman, Jr. vs. Rich Swann Crash Jaxon vs. Mance Warner vs. Steve Maclin vs. Steve Manders Jake Crist vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey jesSICKa Havok & Zachary Wentz vs. the UNIT (Allie Katch & JT Dunn) Ace Austin vs. Bandido vs. KC Navarro Myron Reed vs. Shane Strickland Alex Shelley vs. Trey Miguel (c) (WR Remix Championship Iron Man Match)

The Wrestling Revolver is back and holy hell Shelly and Miguel in an Iron Man?!

Check it out live on FITE, folks.

BLP Slamilton (Nov. 12)

—Part 1 (3 pm CT)—

Percy Davis vs. Trevor Outlaw Queen Aminata vs. Sawyer Wreck Brogan Finlay vs. Kevin Knight Devon Monroe & NDS (Levy Cruise & Rylie Jackson) vs. Isaiah Moore & Twist & Flip (Darren Fly & Nate Kobain) Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne vs. Space Pirates (Shane Sabre & Space Monkey) Alec Price vs. Blake Christian Erick Stevens vs. Kevin Blackwood Eli Isom vs. Kevin Ku Dominic Garrini vs. Trik Davis Carlos Romo vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor EFFY vs. Rohit Raju Calvin Tankman (c) vs. Levi Everett (BLP Championship)

—Part 2 (7:30 pm CT)—

Harlon Abbott vs. Kobe Durst Hog and Dog (Matt Brannigan & Megabyte Ronnie) vs. Naturday Saints (Adam Slade & Bradley Prescott IV) Dillon McQueen vs. Kody Lane Billie Starkz vs. Zoe Lucas Alan Angels vs. Carlos Romo Jake Something vs. Masha Slamovich Dan “the Dad” Adams vs. Hornswoggle Big Damo vs. Joshua Bishop (c) (BLP Midwest Championship) Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang) vs. Violence Is Forever (c) (BLP Tag Team Championship)

Black Label Pro are kicking off their new FITE+ deal in style with this monumental double-header! I can’t hold all these matches in my hands!

Check it out live on FITE, folks.

ICW-NHB Vol. 36 (Nov. 12, 8 pm ET)

Chris Bradley vs. Kristian Ross AKIRA vs. Bam Sullivan Brandon Kirk vs. Danny Demanto Aaron Williams vs. Gary Jay Dr. Redacted vs. “Hoodfoot” Mo Atlas Krule (c) vs. Matt Tremont (IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship) Kasey Kirk (c) vs. Mickie Knuckles (ICW-NHB American Deathmatch Championship)

ICW No Holds Barred has a carnival of deathmatch delights for you, including a pair of killer title matches!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

Invictus Pro Unconquered Cup (Nov. 13, 2 pm ET)

Big Game Leroy vs. ??? (Unconquered Cup First Round Match) Robert Martyr vs. TJ Crawford (Unconquered Cup First Round Match) Ken Broadway vs. Killian McMurphy (Unconquered Cup First Round Match) Darius Carter vs. Gabriel Skye (Unconquered Cup First Round Match) Jarret Diaz vs. Mantquilla vs. Matt Awesome vs. Nicholi White vs. Nolo Kitano vs. Weber Hatfield Shea McCoy vs. Vicious Vicki Lucas Chase vs. PJ Savage Fight or Die (Chris Barton & Dominick Denaro) vs. Milk Chocolate (Brandon Watts & Randy Summers) (c) (Invictus Tag Team Championship New York Street Fight) Unconquered Cup Semifinals & Finals

Invictus Pro are bringing the tournament action and more!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

EVE Wrestle Queendom 5 (Nov. 13)

—Show 1 (1:30 pm GMT)—

Millie McKenzie vs. Miyu Yamashita Maria vs. Rin Kadokura Hyper Misao & Session Moth Martina vs. the Uprising (Rhia O’Reilly & Skye Smitson) (c) (EVE Tag Team Championship) Laura Di Matteo (EVE) vs. Yuu (PURE-J) (EVE International Championship / PURE-J Openweight Championship) Alex Windsor vs. Jetta (c) (EVE Championship) Charlie Morgan vs. Emersyn Jayne (Lights Out Match)

—Show 2 (5:30 pm GMT)—

Lizzy Evo vs. Nina Samuels Kasey vs. Rhio

EVE have reached the biggest show of their calendar!

Check it out on EVE On Demand, folks.

Free matches here!

Daniel Garcia vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey

A heaping helping of exciting youth action from IWS’s archives!

Jack Bonza vs. Shingo Takagi

And now down under with PWA for some international dream match action!

Inferno

Last but not least, we’ve got a full-on Hoodslam show for y’all! Don’t miss it!

As always...

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.