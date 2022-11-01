Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Kevin Owens is off television because WWE’s plans for him are “on hold” due to Sami Zayn & The Bloodline being “white hot right now.” That’s what WrestleVotes told GiveMeSport. They also said whatever WWE has in mind for KO is “not off, because the plan is for Kevin Owens to be with Sami Zayn.”

A positive sign for Sasha Banks’ relationship with WWE: Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer reports she was the company’s guest at the house show in Mexico City Sunday night.

In an interview with WrestleRoasts on his story about CM Punk’s side of the All Out brawl, Wrestling Inc’s Nick Hausman said he was “explicitly told communication had broken down and there had not been communication from their side [AEW] with Punk’s camp.” Hausman felt he was given information by Punk’s camp because of “ resentment towards how much of the story had been told from one side.”

resentment towards how much of the story had been told from one side.” “I think we have a few NXT cuts today,” The Observer’s Bryan Alvarez tweeted to his Super Followers.

Two former Ring of Honor employees have joined MLW, according to PW Insider. Former ROH Director of Operations Gary Juster and former ROH booker Hunter “Delirious” Johnson.

