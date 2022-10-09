MLW Roundup: Fightland Last Man Standing main event announced, Lio Rush returns, more!

The world of Major League Wrestling never sleeps, even when on vacation. The return of Fusion is imminent for Fall, but no date has been revealed yet. That hasn’t stopped MLW from piling up footage from live TV tapings. Next on the list is Fightland with a stacked card.

Fightland is scheduled for October 30 in Philadelphia. The main event is going to be a doozy. The headliner will be Last Man Standing between Alexander Hammerstone and EJ Nduka for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship.

Last Man Standing for World Championship in Philly Oct 30 https://t.co/bElxw6B021 — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) October 6, 2022

Fightland is so far ahead from where MLW took a break from fresh TV that I have no idea how the storylines arrived to this bout. It doesn’t matter though. Two huge skilled hosses aiming to crush each other sounds good to me. No sell job needed. RING THE BELL!!!

Hammerstone will be coming in hot after passing the one-year milestone as world champion.

Today marks one year as @MLW World Champion.



Since then I have had some incredible opponents and taken the Championship around the globe. And I’m just getting started. pic.twitter.com/aXY0Xew69E — Hammerstone (@alexhammerstone) October 3, 2022

Also on the title tip, MLW middleweight champion Shun Skywalker will defend his newly won gold and Taya Valkyrie will add to ‘la era de la wera’ in a MLW Women’s Featherweight Championship bout. Opponents have not been named.

In addition, Lio Rush returns to MLW. The Man of the Hour was on fire last year when winning both the MLW World Middleweight Championship and the AAA Cruiserweight Championship. Rush looks to pick up where he left off by making a statement against the baddest werewolf in the yard. Rush is stepping to Jacob Fatu.

Jacob Fatu said he was looking for a fight come Oct 30 in South Philadelphia but little did he know a free agent in the form of “The Man of the Hour” Lio Rush would step up and sign his name to the bout sheet. pic.twitter.com/5CNZEdTvAw — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) October 8, 2022

The excitement doesn’t stop there. MLW will reinforce the ring when Chocolate Thunder collides with Heavyweight Hustle. Willie Mack versus Calvin Tankman is going to rock.

The ring WILL be reinforced come 10/30 in Philly. pic.twitter.com/DDtDGiBjLN — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) September 29, 2022

MLW is using their open door policy for the debut of the rudest rudo Sam Adonis.

Now Mexico’s top rudo enters Major League Wrestling ready to ignite a trailblazing path like only the “American Arrogant” can.



Philly | #Fightland22 | ️ https://t.co/qFqQJOUqM3 pic.twitter.com/OT2dhrBYBl — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) October 7, 2022

Adonis has experienced a career surge in AAA as a despicable foreigner in the lucha libre world. Even though Adonis will be in the USA for MLW, there’s still plenty of luchadores on the roster for him to torment.

The press release hypes Adonis well:

A perennial main eventer in CMLL and AAA, Sam Adonis was once described by a Mexican tabloid as “the most hated man in Mexico.” Now he’s gone Major League. Standing 6’4″, the Pittsburgh showboat’s big mouth and unapologetic attitude have helped launch him into stardom. Flagrantly breaking the rules in bouts, Adonis can back up his trash talking, unleashing 450 splashes, brainbusters and his signature Orange Blossom Thunder Driver. Forever hated by Mexican fans for defeating Blue Panther and taking his hair in a high profile Luchas de Apuestas, Adonis thrives on the shock and scandal of his fame and success. This would prove true with Ultimo Dragon. Adonis spent time at the Toryumon Mexico promotion, where he feuded with Dragon. The feud would would cross continents, with Dragon and Adonis clashing in All Japan, where Adonis would shockingly rip the mask off of the Japanese icon. Ruthless in and away from the ring, this abrasive heat seeker can switch-up styles from lucha to brawling to whatever it takes to get the win. Now Mexico’s top rudo enters Major League Wrestling ready to ignite a trailblazing path like only the “American Arrogant” can.

MLW might have one more trick up their sleeve for another big debut at Fightland. Cesar Duran (alias Dario Cueto) is making a personal visit as we speak.

It’s not often I jet off to have a power lunch with a free agent. Usually they come to El Jefe… but this Sunday I make an exception. #FIGHTLAND — Cesar Duran (@RealCesarDuran) October 9, 2022

How is the Fightland card shaping up to your eye? Which match excites you most with anticipation?