Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 11: Week 26 results & Week 27 vote

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place Oct. 2-8 — Raw, Dark: Elevation, Dark, NXT, Dynamite, Fusion, Powerrr, NXT UK, Impact, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, NJPW Strong, Impact’s Bound For Glory PPV, WWE’s Extreme Rules PLE, and anything else I’m forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

Dap us up, Uce!

We knew he had it in him after coming close last time. This time SZ not only beat AEW’s World champ, he finished in front of a hot free agent who almost took OCHO™ from the #BWEBSEE, WWE’s returning Mrs. Wrestling, and said #BWEBSEE.

Blackpool Combat Club’s youngest member (at least for now) got to go word-for-word with one of wrestling’s best mic men, and you were impressed enough to make him sixth.

The winner’s current and former tag partners both made the Top Ten.

Dr. Britt Baker’s muscle made the cut for having her name chanted and picking up a win. The top challenger for the Knockouts title was right behind her. She’s her own muscle.

The CCWR: 2022 - 23, Week 26

1. Sami Zayn

2. Bandido

3. Candice LeRae

4. Chris Jericho

5. Jon Moxley

6. Wheeler Yuta

7. Solo Sikoa

8. Jamie Hayter

9. Masha Slamovich

10. Kevin Owens

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where we’ve got a tie for third, but not for long...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending Oct. 1

1. Jon Moxley - 114

2. Wardlow - 56

3. (tie) CM Punk - 54

3. (tie) Sami Zayn - 54

5. Dax Harwood - 41.5

6. Gunther - 32

7. MJF - 31

8. (tie) Will Ospreay - 29

8. (tie) Konosuke Takeshita - 29

8. (tie) Claudio Castagnoli - 29

