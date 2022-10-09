Rumor Look Back: Apr. 2 - 8, 2022

Welcome to the weekly Rumor Look Back, where we look at the rumors from six months ago and see which played out as originally stated. Let’s jump right to it.
- Per Fightful, there is a creative pitch in WWE for Edge to lead a new heel stable. Damian Priest is one wrestler who has been talked about as a member of the faction.
- That’s the case. It didn’t last as long as it should have (at least Edge’s involvement). They wrote Edge out of the faction way too abruptly. It felt out of nowhere when they should have build to it. It could have had to with the amount of appearances on Edge’s contract, but then they should have planned it out better. They’re doing some real good stuff with them now though. (2/2)
- According to Wrestling Observer Live’s Bryan Alvarez, Vince McMahon sees Austin Theory as “a John Cena” type of future star.
- A shame for Theory that Vince’s opinion of him doesn’t matter any more. Does Triple H feel the same way?
- F4WOnline’s Dave Meltzer mentioned that WWE originally wasn’t planning to do a title versus title match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38, and Lesnar is the one who really pushed for that concept.
- It made it feel more epic. But it also led to most Monday Night Raw (and many SmackDown) episodes bereft the top champion.
- This week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter states that NJPW’s Great-O-Khan “saw a drunken man trying to abduct a young girl, stopped the attack, neutralized the guy and held him until police arrived and took him away.”
- Awesome stuff.
- PW Insider says the opening video for WrestleMania 38 will feature actor Mark Wahlberg. They also note that WWE is filming “a ton of interviews” this weekend for upcoming A&E documentaries. Bret Hart and The Godwinns were specifically named among the interviewees.
- Accurate regarding that intro video. (1/1)
- Kevin Owens knew about the Stone Cold/WrestleMania plans in January, and Fightful Select says Steve Austin had already been pitched on a match at that point. Beyond that plans were kept secret, with Vince McMahon telling producers they would decide exactly what to do “close to the day of the show as to make sure Austin was comfortable with things.”
- I wonder how hard it was to convince Austin to do this.
- Based on the cards for post-WrestleMania live events, it looks like Drew McIntyre is next in line for new Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns.
- He was not next after Mania. It wasn’t until Clash at the Castle last month that he got his shot. (0/1)
- While WrestleMania Saturday did have some timing issues, Fightful Select reports McIntyre made the call to cut his entrance from the show because he preferred to be able to have a more personal connection to the crowd. The people brought in for the entrance still got paid and received all-access passes to the PPV.
- That’s still crummy for the folks involved. I’m sure they would have liked to be able to perform in front such a crowd. But it happens.
- Jon Moxley is working with a hamstring injury he suffered during training prior to working GCW shows during WrestleMania week, says Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer.
- Moxley is AEW’s MVP, which is why they just extended him for five years.
- Meltzer also said “AAA has basically given Tony Khan the call” as to who will win Wednesday’s FTR/Young Bucks match for the AAA and ROH Tag titles.
- Given both are AEW talents, I guess it wouldn’t matter unless AAA really liked one team and didn’t like the other.
- There’s a lot of online speculation about Roman Reigns having suffered an injury in the main event of WrestleMania 38, with photos of bruising on his left upper-arm being circulated as evidence.
- If he did, it wasn’t anything that forced him to drop the title.
- According to Sean Ross Sapp, Cody Rhodes’ was not scripted on Raw. Wrestling Observer said the idea was “for it to be memorable promo.”
- That’s not surprising at all. That was definitely a Cody promo.
- Fightful Select says Rhea Ripley and Tommaso Ciampa were pitched as possible members of the new Edge stable with Damian Priest. It’s not known if the pitches were approved.
- Ripley got the nod. Ciampa did not.
- Gable Steveson flew back to Minnesota after WrestleMania Sunday, per PWInsider. He’ll start as a regular on Raw after the college semester ends.
- He was not a regular on Raw - probably due to his heart issue. (0/1)
- TJ Wilson is back in his role as a producer at WWE after taking a leave of absence in January, reports Wrestling Observer Newsletter.April 6, 2022
- TJ is supposedly a fantastic producer.
- WWE’s talking about calling Gunther and Marcel Barthel of NXT’s Imperium up to SmackDown, per Fightful Select. No word on plans for their teammate Fabian Aichner.
- That’s the case. It was Gunther and now Ludwig Kaiser. Aichner only joined them after Triple H took over as Giovanni Vinci. (1/1)
- That site says call-ups for Raquel González & LA Knight have also been pitched. Most at NXT expect González’s to happen, but Knight’s isn’t considered a lock. If he’s moved to Raw or SmackDown, it may be as a manager.
- Raquel Rodriguez came up. Knight arrived as Max Dupri, a manager, and it sounded like he was about to be let go until Triple H took over. He’s LA Knight now. (2/2)
- Disputing a previous rumor and Cody Rhodes himself, Ringside News says a source on the Raw writing team told them Rhodes’ promo on Monday night was “100% scripted. It was scripted down to practically every word.”
- That disputes the rumor, but if that’s the case, Cody had to have helped write it because it sounded just like his prior stuff. (1/2)
- Speaking of Cody, he’s reportedly already a top merchandise seller for WWE. PW Insider says all his new shirts sold out at WrestleMania and the Axxess Superstore.
- I was surprised how well he was received in his return to WWE.
- Leyla Hirsch injured her knee at last night’s Dark taping. The severity isn’t known, but her match was stopped and she had to be helped to the back.
- It’s a dangerous profession.
- According to Fightful, Vince McMahon is aware that his sell of the Stone Cold Stunner at WrestleMania 38 was terrible, but he said it’s okay as long as people were entertained and laughing.
- The last one we’ll ever see...
- PW Insider claims Cody Rhodes will be at tonight’s (Apr. 8) SmackDown taping, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll be on television. For what it’s worth, it doesn’t appear that WWE has officially assigned Cody to the Raw or SmackDown brand yet.
- I don’t believe Cody was ever on an episode of SmackDown.
- Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer said WWE fired Nash Carter because of the Hitler picture, and not as a result of the allegations of abuse against him. Wrestling Observer Live’s Bryan Alvarez heard the same thing, noting, “they were more concerned about this photograph than the allegations.”
- Either way, he was fired.
- There was some internal discussion at one point that WWE would use notorious runner up Aaron Rodgers in NXT, aligning him with Pat McAfee after the WarGames match with Undisputed Era, but it never came to fruition, per Sports Illustrated.
- That would have been something.
- On The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle mentioned that he’s having double knebe replacement surgery next month.
- Kurt got so banged up in his career.
This week: 7/10 - 70%
Overall: 4,330/7,609 - 56.9%
Have a great week, everyone!
