- AEW’s investigation in the post-All Out brawl has stalled due to “threatened legal action,” and one person’s refusal to cooperate, per Wrestling Observer Newsletter. As a result, no one has been let go yet, including Ace Steel. There’s also no time frame for anyone to return at this point.
- Regarding the Andrade/Sammy Guevara backstage altercation, one source told the WON that Chris Jericho backed Guevara and said he did nothing wrong, which led to Guevara not being punished. That source said this was a “double standard” because The Elite didn’t throw any punches against CM Punk and were suspended anyway.
- One source told the Observer that Andrade “hid in the hallway” waiting to ambush Sammy from behind.
- According to PW Insider, WWE’s decision to drop Elektra Lopez from Legado Del Fantasma was made no earlier than Wednesday. She was originally supposed to join the group on SmackDown this week, but those plans obviously changed now that Zelina Vega is back in WWE.
- F4WOnline’s Dave Meltzer says that Daniel Cormier isn’t committed to any dates with WWE beyond tonight’s Extreme Rules event.
- On a YouTube gaming stream this week, Ronda Rousey said she wanted to use Legos in her Extreme Rules match with Liv Morgan, “but apparently, AEW did that recently and we didn’t want people to think we’re copying.”
- Insider says Becky Lynch was backstage at Raw this week, which has led to some speculation that she could be progressing ahead of schedule on her recovery from injury.
