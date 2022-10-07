Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- Wrestling Observer Live’s Bryan Alvarez heard one account of the backstage fight between Andrade and Sammy Guevara where Sammy shoved Andrade first before punches were thrown. However, there was no shove in any other version of the story that Alvarez heard; in those accounts, Andrade showed up and sucker punched Guevara.
- Similarly, Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer heard one version of the incident where “Sammy said something to him” that led to Andrade’s punches. But no other version of the story that Meltzer heard included this detail.
- While discussing Saraya’s segment on this week’s AEW Dynamite, Meltzer said, “Obviously she was cleared.”
- PW Insider pushed back on the rumor that Jeff Hardy is returning to AEW soon. The site notes that Hardy is “not expected to return from his suspension until his legal matters are cleared up and he’s shown he can maintain sobriety.”
- Bandido actually hasn’t signed a deal with AEW yet. In an interview with Mas Lucha, Bandido said he is still in talks with AEW, but has also received an offer from WWE.
- Meltzer mentioned that Konosuke Takeshita should be back in AEW in a couple weeks.
If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you'd like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such.
