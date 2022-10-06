Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

According to their sources backstage at AEW, Fightful Select reports the Sammy Guevara/Andrade situation is seen as being disrespectful to veterans like Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley. Those men reportedly worked hard after the All Out brawl to get the locker room on the same page, and this latest incident puts the roster back in a bad light.

There were those backstage who were upset Tony Khan didn’t send Guevara home along with Andrade after their alleged fight, according to DAZN’s Steven Muehlhausen.

On the same subject, Wrestling Observer’s Bryan Alvarez tweeted: “There are definitely two totally different stories about what happened tonight, though many in AEW have disputed the TMZ version and noted that if it was true, it’s very hard to believe Sammy would have worked the main event while Andrade was sent home.”

During the interview with Mas Lucha that stirred up issues with Sammy, Andrade said Charlotte Flair is taking time off from WWE for “personal reasons”

Bandido did sign a full-time contract with AEW recently, per Fightful. Alvarez previously indicated on Wrestling Observer Live that WWE also had interest in signing Bandido.

Montez Ford was seen wearing a walking boot on this week’s Raw. While the site didn’t know if the injury was legit, Fightful heard WWE’s prop department brought in the boot on Monday.

