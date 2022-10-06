Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

Coming soon...

ACTION ACTION (Oct. 7, 7:30 pm ET)

Air BnB (Bobby Flaco & Brogan Finlay) vs. Jaden Newman & Noah Hossman Alan Angels vs. Kevin Ku Ashton Starr vs. Robert Martyr Culture, Inc. (Eli Knight & Malik Bosede) vs. Fly Def (Warren Johnson & Zack Mason) (T4 Summit First Round Match) AC Mack (c) vs. Shazza McKenzie (IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship) Adam Priest (c) vs. Anthony Henry (ACTION Championship)

ACTION Cat’s got another banger of a show lined up for you despite the slightly confusing name— it’s stylized like the film Alien with the letters all spaced out, you see. Two big title matches, the T4 Summit rolls on, Angels and Ku are gonna beat the tar out of each other, it’s a good time!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

B!P / Limitless Blitzkrieg vs. Limitless 2 (Oct. 7-8)

—Night One (Oct. 7, 7:30 pm ET)—

CPA vs. Mac Daniels (Qualifying Match) Dezmond Cole vs. VSK (Qualifying Match) Channing Thomas vs. Travis Huckabee (Qualifying Match) Circus Ninjas (Jay Lyon, Midas Black, & Nolo Kitano) vs. Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King) & Sammy Diaz (Qualifying Match) Shook Crew (Bobby Orlando & Bryce Donovan) vs. Waves and Curls (Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan) (Qualifying Match) Andy Brown vs. Anthony Greene (Qualifying Match) Alec Price vs. “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams

—Night Two (Oct. 7, 7 pm ET)—

Blitzkrieg vs. Limitless Elimination Match

Blitzkrieg Pro and Limitless go to war, baby! Night Two’s card isn’t super fleshed out, but that’s just because the winners of all the qualifiers will go into a big elimination match on night two!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

WCP Ride the Lightning: 4 Year Anniversary Show (Oct. 8, 7 pm PT)

Kevin Knight, Robert Martyr, & ??? vs. the Conglomerate (Alpha Zo, D-Rogue, & Midas Kreed) Alan Angels vs. Starboy Charlie Committee of Violence (Levi Shapiro & Steve Manders) vs. West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs) Erick Stevens vs. Vinnie Massaro Ben-K vs. Bryan Keith Mio Momono vs. Queen Aminata Jungle Kyona vs. Sandra Moone Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Titus Alexander (WCP Championship)

West Coast Pro are celebrating four years in their usual style, with a bunch of international guests and plenty of excellence from regulars as well!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

GCW Fight Club (Oct. 8-9)

—Night One (Oct. 8, 6 pm ET)—

Nick Wayne vs. Shun Skywalker Cole Radrick & Joey Janela vs. Los Mazisos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) Jonathan Gresham vs. Jordan Oliver Allie Katch vs. Sawyer Wreck Tony Deppen vs. YAMATO Drew Parker & Rina Yamashita vs. Mega Bastards (Alex Colon & John Wayne Murdoch) (c) (GCW Tag Team Championship) Jon Moxley (c) vs. Nick Gage (GCW World Championship vs. Career Match)

—Night Two (Oct. 9, 5 pm ET)—

Cole Radrick (GCW) vs. Joey Janela (DDT) (DDT Extreme Championship / GCW Extreme Championship) Jimmy Lloyd & Wasted Youth (Dyln McKay & Marcus Mathers) vs. Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, Matthew Justice, & Steve Manders) BUSSY (Allie Katch & EFFY) vs. Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. YAMATO Blake Christian vs. Shun Skywalker Drew Parker vs. Miedo Extremo (Deathmatch) Ciclope vs. Rina Yamashita (c) (GCW Ultraviolent Championship)

GCW are on another doubleheader and folks, there’s lots of great stuff I could use to shill this card, but let’s face it... Mox. Gage. Title vs. career. History will be made!

Check it out live on FITE, folks.

Free matches here!

A Very Good Lehigh Valley Professional Wrestling Trio vs. Club Cam

Trios action from Beyond, and with a trio name like that catching my eye, how could I not run it?

Lobo vs. LuFisto vs. Nick Gage vs. Zandig

CZW have been opening the vaults with some classic deathmatch action this week, so even with the age restriction preventing a proper embed, I figured this four-way featuring the Wounded Owl would be a good choice, check it out!

Daniel Garcia vs. Kevin Bennett

Last but not least, Smash Wrestling have this bad boy for us, featuring professional wrestler Daniel Garcia in action!

As always...

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.