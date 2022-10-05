Returning to WWE isn’t Bray Wyatt’s only option

Pretty much everyone is expecting Bray Wyatt to make his return to WWE (in some form or fashion) at Extreme Rules this Saturday. But one person who’s hoping he doesn’t is Freddie Prinze, Jr.

The movie star & former WWE writer is launching his own promotion soon, and revealed on the latest edition of his Wrestling With Freddie podcast that he’s got an offer out to Windham Rotunda.

It came up while Prinze was talking about what many wrestling fans have been talking about lately, the WWE “White Rabbit” angle that’s probably leading to Wyatt’s return:

“Everybody knows that I love Bray and it was basically reported that I was the one that made the offer, and sure, I’ll confirm that. I’ve put out an offer there and I think it’s a creative offer. “Financially I wouldn’t be able to compete with the WWE, but I’ve put other things in there that I think are important to Bray. I don’t think I’m going to get it as the weeks go on, but we’ll see. You never know, and if I don’t, then I’ll shift gears again like I did the last time. “It’s a speed bump in the road and I will find the next person and rework the story to make it work for that, but whoever my main guy is, that’s who this is going to revolve around in the wrestling half of things.”

“Last time” refers to Killer/Karrion Kross. Prinze shared that he & Kross were pretty deep into discussions about how the former NXT champ would be the “main guy” of FPJ Wrestling (not an official title) when he & his wife Scarlett re-debuted on SmackDown in August.

He was okay with going back to the drawing board then, and he’ll probably have to be again in this instance. But Freddie does say he has his top women’s star signed up and she’s somebody “that a lot of people know and love.”

Make your guesses about her identity below, and give us your odds on Bray teaming up with Prinze instead of Triple H & his buddy Rob Fee, WWE’s new Directive of Longterm Creative.