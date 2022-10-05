Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- In an interview with WAZ, Ludwig Kaiser pushed back on the rumor that WWE was planning to bury GUNTHER on television shortly before Vince McMahon’s resignation from the company in July. Kaiser said there were no indications that Vince was changing his mind about GUNTHER.
- According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Kenny Omega’s contract with AEW expires on January 30, 2023. However, AEW has the option to extend that date by nine months (until the end of October) because that’s how much time he missed due to injury.
- NXT stars Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen, and Fallon Henley all competed on this week’s Main Event taping and defeated main roster talent, leading to speculation that WWE will call them up to Raw or SmackDown soon.
- Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer said Andrade is not “on good terms” with AAA. Last year there was a plan for Andrade to win the AAA Mega Championship from Omega, but it didn’t happen, perhaps due to a financial disagreement.
- Meltzer added that Andrade has interest in wrestling for NJPW, which isn’t possible if he is working with AAA due to the political situation between NJPW, CMLL, and AAA.
- While discussing the Young Bucks’ new sneaker deal, Meltzer told Wrestling Inc that AEW originally planned to “promote it hard” on TV, but that didn’t happen due to their current suspension from the company.
If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.
