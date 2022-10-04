Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

Chatter about AEW’s fortunes has increased after Dave Meltzer wrote in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the company’s advance ticket sales “do not tell a good story at all,” and said on Wrestling Observer Radio that “people have been saying... they [AEW] went from their own identity to being guys that WWE didn’t want. You keep bringing in these WWE hotshot guys for a rating and it’s almost like TNA was, if you remember.”

Following their angle on last week’s SmackDown, PW Insider reports Max Dupri is again listed as LA Knight on WWE’s internal roster while Mace, Mansoor & Maxine Dupree will jeep working the Maximum Male Models gimmick.

At the time of Cody Rhodes’ injury, WWE sources told Fightful Select that Vince McMahon hadn’t “solidified” plans to have Cody win the WWE or Universal titles. McMahon was completely committed to Roman Reigns as double champ. and there was no sign he was ready to move on from that plan.

While Brandi Rhodes did work some matches at the Performance Center recently, Fightful says she doesn’t have a WWE deal. Warner Bros Discovery also reached out to her last month, but the site doesn’t know what about.

Biff Busick, who wrestled in WWE as Oney Lorcan, is working as a guest coach at the PC this week, per Insider.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.