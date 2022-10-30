Zac Efron complimented by Marshall Von Erich for The Iron Claw movie

When Zac Efron was cast to star in a movie about professional wrestling’s Von Erich family, it raised a few eyebrows. Efron will play the role of Kevin Von Erich in The Iron Claw. Photos emerged recently, and Efron received support from Kevin’s son.

Marshall Von Erich complimented Efron’s jacked physique. Marshall was encouraged by the dedication from Efron and involvement by Chavo Guerrero to do the film right.

Great physic, looks like he’s taking this seriously, really excited to see how this turns out. Glad to know @mexwarrior is involved #TheIronClaw #VonErichs pic.twitter.com/zYNcuoJR4n — Marshall Von Erich (@MarshallVonEric) October 26, 2022

Reports indicate that Chavo will serve as wrestling coordinator for the film.

The plot for The Iron Claw will follow the Von Erich family from the 1960s through to present day. Director and write Sean Durkin explained, “It’s another family portrait, about a wrestling family who revolutionized the sport and then suffered tragedy.” Along with Efron as Kevin Von Erich, Jeremy Allen White will play Kerry Von Erich, Harris Dickinson will play David Von Erich, and Holt McCallany will play patriarch Fritz Von Erich. There doesn’t appear to be jacked and juicy public photos of Efron’s co-stars yet to see how they compare.

The Iron Claw does not have an official release date at the moment.

Does The Iron Claw pique your interest? Could you tell that was Zac Efron when first seeing the photo?