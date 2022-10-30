CMLL Roundup: Dalys wins Women’s International Grand Prix, Fantasticamania returns, more!

Let’s catch up on CMLL news from the lucha libre world.

CMLL held a Women’s International Grand Prix on Friday night (Oct. 28). Team Mexico squared off against an international squad in a torneo cibernetico format. Participants for the Grand Prix de Amazonas included:

Mexico: Amapola, Dalys, Faby Apache, Jarochita, Lluvia, Marcela, Princesa Sugehit, Reyna Isis

Amapola, Dalys, Faby Apache, Jarochita, Lluvia, Marcela, Princesa Sugehit, Reyna Isis International: Alex Gracia, Avispa Dorada, Hikari Shimizu, Ivelisse, Lady Frost, Mei Suruga, Stephanie Vaquer, Tae Honma

After the first ten eliminations, Mexico had a two luchadora advantage remaining. The nitty gritty came down to Dalys, Faby, Jarochita, and Sugehit for Mexico versus Frost and Suruga for the international team. Frost evened the score with a cartwheel counter into an Air Raid slam to pin Faby and a spinning head kick to pin Jarochita. Suruga survived a sitdown powerbomb from Sugehit to rally for a bridging Cattle Mutilation submission.

Dalys took charge in the end. A Saito suplex flattened Suruga for elimination. Dalys and Frost duked it out. Frost hit a moonsault outside the ring and a corkscrew moonsault inside the ring. Dalys muscled up to crush a sitdown powerbomb for victory. Dalys was the lone survivor of the Grand Prix de Amazonas as Mexico prevailed.

Con una potente desnucadora, Dalys se ha llevado el triunfo para el equipo mexicano! Lady Frost estuvo cerca pero el #GrandPrixCMLL se queda en casa. #ViernesEspectacularCMLL pic.twitter.com/9qViJJKEng — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) October 29, 2022

Enjoy the highlights with the ceremonial pageantry and all the eliminations.

In championship action, Esfinge and Fugaz retained the Mexican National Tag Team Championship against Rugido and Magia Blanca. Fugaz pinned Magia on a standing shooting star press. Rugido kept golden dreams alive by pinning Fugaz on a bridging German suplex. Esfinge used a springboard splash to set up a bridging package pin on Rugido for victory.

Looking to the future, Fantasticamania is returning. CMLL’s partnership with NJPW is in full swing to send luchadores for a series of shows in Japan during February 2023. Fantasticamania had been put on hold the past few years due to COVID restrictions. CMLL participants will be announced at a later date.

Lucha! Lucha! Lucha!