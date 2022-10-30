Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 11: Week 29 results & Week 30 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the four performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why. And/or vote for your top performer in our poll.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place Oct. 23-29 — Raw, Dark: Elevation, Dark, NXT, Dynamite, Fusion, Powerrr, NXT UK, Impact, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, NJPW Strong, NJPW’s Rumble on 44th Street PPVs, and anything else I’m forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

It’s vexing for a guy who idolizes Roddy Piper to be this popular...

The story he & William Regal told was the best of the week... although the comeback one the new North American champion completed at Halloween Havoc very nearly knocked the Devil out of the top spot.

We’ll always have a soft spot (and some crackers and a can of cheese whiz) for the new Impact Tag champs.

AEW’s All-Atlantic champ’s mix of slacking off and fighting spirit continues to work for us, and we love the way the All Mighty bounced back and got revenge for losing his WWE United States title.

Not sure if he’s a wrestling god, but his return was worth some votes... which we’re always happy to give the Honorary Uce.

The CCWR: 2022 - 23, Week 29

1. MJF

2. Wes Lee

3. Heath

4. Rhino

5. Orange Cassidy

6. Bobby Lashley

7. (tie) Willow Nightingale

7. (tie) William Regal

9. Baron Corbin

10. Sami Zayn

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where the Generational Talent is now in the Top Five, and not only is the guy in second place Ucey, but his point total is NICE...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending Oct. 22

1. Jon Moxley - 114

2. Sami Zayn - 69

3. Wardlow - 56

4. CM Punk - 54

5. MJF - 49

6. Dax Harwood - 41.5

7. Gunther - 37

8. (tie) Will Ospreay - 29

8. (tie) Konosuke Takeshita - 29

8. (tie) Claudio Castagnoli - 29

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. But don’t be afraid to dive in! You give us clicks and comments, we’ll take it from there.