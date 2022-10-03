Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

Ringside News claims Goldberg will not be working the upcoming Crown Jewel event in November but Brock Lesnar is currently scheduled to work the show.

Johnny Gargano is well regarded within WWE for how he handled his exit and free agency, per Fightful Select. They also say that even before Triple H took power “there was interest in bringing him to the main roster.”

AEW has “massive interest in bringing in Juice Robinson as often as possible and making him a regular,” reports PW Insider.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Gabe Sapolsky’s new role with WWE is as “creative team consultant for the main roster.”

WON on the Usos possibly wrestling at Extreme Rules: “We were told the Usos are still in discussion as far as a match on the show but nothing was definite.”

The Observer on Tony D’Angelo’s injury: “The last word was that he would be out six to eight weeks.”

Insider notes that Dustin Rhodes hasn’t been around lately because he’s still recovering from a knee issue.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.