Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- Based on how hot Bray Wyatt is right now, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter says WWE is discussing a feud between Wyatt and Roman Reigns. Fightful Select’s sources refuted that report, however. One told Fightful they learned from Wyatt’s Fiend run that if he challenges the champ right away, “Where would we go from there?”
- There were lawyers involved for all sides almost immediately after the All Out brawl, but as of right now the WON reports no legal action has been taken and The Elite declined to press charges against CM Punk & Ace Steel.
- Regarding the current TV absences of Alexa Bliss and Asuka, F4WOnline’s Dave Meltzer said Bliss is healthy and working WWE house shows, but Asuka might be dealing with a legitimate injury.
- WrestleVotes told GiveMeSport that WWE has discussed an idea of moving the annual Money in the Bank matches to WrestleMania. The men and women’s ladder matches would take place on different nights of WrestleMania weekend.
- PW Insider says Chelsea Green filmed an “exit vignette” at the most recent Impact tapings, and the belief is she’s signing with WWE.
- According to Insider’s Mike Johnson, Juice Robinson and Bandido both recently signed AEW deals of unknown length.
If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.
Loading comments...