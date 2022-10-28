AEW & Impact stars, NYC legends, former WCW wrestler surprise at New Japan’s return to New York

New Japan is back in the Big Apple for two shows this weekend at the Palladium Times Square. The first happened last night (Oct. 27) with The Night Before Rumble on 44th Street.

The “Halloween Special” promised a “MYSTERY CARD”, so surprises were the big draw. Some were names you’d expect, either because they’re prominent New York City wrestlers, or because of their history with NJPW (and the fact they’re billed for tonight’s Rumble on 44th Street show).

A pair of the noteworthy surprises happened around reigning NJPW Strong Openweight champion Fred Rosser (known in WWE as Darren Young). He defended his belt against from WCW wrestler Crowbar, who was moved by getting this spot at this point in his career...

After 31 years, - I finally get to check this one off my list ✅

Beyond grateful @NJPWofAmerica pic.twitter.com/ESs4kc128k — Crowbar (@wcwcrowbar) October 28, 2022

...then had Jonathan Gresham answer his challenge for tonight.

The main event, a 12 man elimination tag, featured the night’s biggest names, with area legends like Eddie Kingston, Homicide & Amazing Red joined by AEW World champion Jon Moxley on a team with New Japan’s biggest star Kazuchika Okada and his CHAOS stablemate YOH to deal with a team of heels led by reigning IWGP World Heavyweight champ Jay White. Mox was seconded by his NJPW protege Shota Umino, and had four eliminations, including the winning one on Switchblade with an assist from Kingston. The two friends were the sole survivors.

Here’s a full rundown of results from last night’s show:

• Amazing Red, Eddie Kingston, Homicide, Jon Moxley, YOH & Kazuchika Okada def. Jay White, El Phantasmo, Juice Robinson, Tom Lawlor, Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs in an Elimination Tag match • Shingo Takagi def. Jake Something • Minoru Suzuki def. Tracy Williams • Mike Bailey def. Smiley, Mighty Mante & Mascara Dorada • Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) def. Joel Maximo & Jose Maximo (SAT) • Fred Rosser def. Crowbar • Kevin Knight & DKC def. Forever Hooligans (Rocky Romero & Alex Koslov)

And the line-up for tonight:

• Kazuchika Okada & Eddie Kingston vs. Jay White & Juice Robinson • Shingo Takagi vs. El Phantasmo in New York City Street Fight for the provisional KOPW championship • Rocky Romero & YOH vs. Yujiro Takahashi & SHO • Fred Rosser (c) vs. Jonathan Gresham for the NJPW Strong Openweight title • Aussie Open (c) vs. Motor City Machine Guns vs. Kevin Knight & The DKC for the NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team championship • Minoru Suzuki vs. Clark Connors • Wheeler Yuta, Homicide & Shota Umino vs. Tom Lawlor, Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs

You can stream Rumble on 44th Street at 8pm ET tonight, and get a replay of The Night Before Rumble on 44th Street on Fite.