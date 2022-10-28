Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- Wrestling Observer Radio mentioned that Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks were backstage at AEW Dynamite this week. There’s a lot of speculation that their return match will take place at Full Gear on Nov. 19, with the AEW world trios titles on the line.
- Sources told DAZN’s Steve Muehlhausen, “With the CM Punk statement and the pending return of The Elite, a lot of news on the incident after All Out is going to be coming out very shortly.”
- Per PW Insider, the reason Sheamus was written off WWE television is because he’s getting married this weekend.
- Drew McIntyre will be at the wedding, which explains why he isn’t advertised for WWE’s live event this weekend in his home country of Scotland.
- WrestleVotes told GiveMeSport that WWE has discussed an idea of making Austin Theory the first Money in the Bank contract holder to wait the full year before cashing in.
- According to Fightful, Josh Woods has signed a full-time contract with AEW for multiple years.
If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.
Loading comments...