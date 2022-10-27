The Great Muta’s final New Japan match is set

Global pro wrestling legend The Great Muta is on his retirement tour. It’s why we saw the 59 year old (whose real name is Keiji Muto) show up at AEW Grand Slam last month, and it’s why he showed up in New Japan earlier this week.

As he did on Rampage, Muta came to the aid of someone he’s wrestled with and against throughout a career that spans four decades, Toru Yano. On Oct. 26’s Battle Autumn show in Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall, he hit Great-O-Khan with his signature mist. That allowed CHAOS’ DVD-selling comedian to score a roll-up victory and advance in NJPW’s Television Title Tournament.

And just like he’ll do with the Stinger next year in his FINAL MATCH, Muta used this appearance to set-up a last-time-ever tag match. He’ll partner with Yano & his faction mate Kazuchika Okada (ever heard of him?) to take on O-Khan and his United Empire mates Jeff Cobb & Aaron Henare at Nov. 20’s NJPW X STARDOM Historic X-Over PPV.

DDM vs Queens' Quest, #STARDOM Ranbo and more!https://t.co/FMnRDsH1E3#NJPWxSTARDOM pic.twitter.com/3xgdVo8jts — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 27, 2022

As the tweet says, the men’s trios match wasn’t the only thing added to Historic X-Over this week. Here’s an updated look at the card:

• Mayu Iwatani vs. KAIRI in the finals of the IWGP Women’s championship tournament • The Great Muta, Kazuchika Okada & Toru Yano vs. Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb & Aaron Henare • Hiroshi Tanahashi & Utami Hayashishita vs. Hirooki Goto & Maika • Tom Lawlor & Syuri vs. Zack Sabre Jr. & Giulia • El Desperado, DOUKI, Starlight Kid & Momo Watanabe vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Taichi, Natsupoi & Tam Nakano • Thekla, Himeka & Mai Sakurai vs. Lady C, AZM &Saya Kamitani

Historic enough for ya?