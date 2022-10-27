Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Rumors for the Day:
- WWE’s annual Hell in a Cell PLE is “completely dead”, per WrestleVotes. The Twitter account told Give Me Sport the stipulation means a lot to Triple H, and he doesn’t want to force Hell in a Cell matches just because the show is coming up on the calendar.
- Amidst yesterday’s back and forth between Karl Anderson and New Japan, Fightful Select noted there still are and always have been plans for Anderson to work NJPW dates in the near future. WWE is aware of and okay with this, and everything is fine between all parties. It’s not known what will happen with the NEVER Openweight title, however.
- Fightful also says The Kingdom trio of Matt Taven, Mike Bennett & Maria Kanellis-Bennett have signed multi-year deals with AEW. Maria’s deal doesn’t include wrestling, or booking/management responsibilities she had at ROH previously.
- WWE was rumored to have interest in Taven, and this report mentions that the Bennetts also had conversations with the company. It’s not known if they got a firm offer from Triple H & team, though. FTR apparently pushed for Tony Khan to sign them.
- PW Insider adds that The Kingdom’s contracts are for three years and are “AEW deals,” meaning they don’t specify they’ll work strictly in Ring of Honor storylines or on ROH shows.
- Cathy Kelley also spoke to AEW earlier this year before returning to WWE, according to Fightful. The talks apparently went well, and it’s not known why she didn’t end up signing with TK’s company.
- A lucha libre promoter who’s booked Laredo Kid in the past told Laredo Morning News the emergency surgery the AAA & Impact wrestler had over the weekend after working an AAA show was for “a rupture in his intestines.”
