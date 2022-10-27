Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

Coming soon...

AIW Calling All Skeletons: The AIW Halloween Special (Oct. 27)

???

AIW have got not just a Halloween show (one of wrestling’s finest pleasures), but a Halloween MYSTERY show! Who’s gonna be there? Nobody knows!

SHP Colby Corino’s Painted Black (Oct. 27, 8 pm ET)

Reid Walker vs. Ryan Radix Stan Stylez vs. Zoey Skye Austin Luke vs. Dyln McKay vs. Gabriel Skye vs. the Chad (Aerial Assault Match) Otis Cogar vs. Sawyer Wreck Jaden Newman vs. Marcus Mathers (Loser Goes Back in Time Match) George South vs. Jimmy Lloyd Allison Danger & Colby Corino vs. the Kirks (Brandon & Kasey Kirk) The REP (Dave McCall & Nate Carter) vs. Ugly Ducklings (Lance Lude & Rob Killjoy) Cole Radrick vs. Matt Tremont (Crash and Burn Deathmatch)

Folks where do I even start with this Sean Henderson Presents beauty? George by god South in action against Jimmy Lloyd? Corinos and Kirks keeping it in the family? Aerial Assault? A MAN WILL GO BACK IN TIME!

BLP Grapplers From the Black Lagoon (Oct. 29, 3 pm ET)

Bulking Season (Arthur McArthur & Chuck Stone) vs. Gotch Brothers (Jacob & Joey Gotch) vs. Hot and Dog (Matt Brannigan & Megabyte Ronnie) vs. Naturday Saints (Adam Slade & Bradley Prescott IV) Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang) & Tre LaMar vs. Isaiah Moore & Twist and Flip (Darren Fly & Nate Kobain) Crash Jaxon vs. Levi Everett KC Navarro vs. Myron Reed Dan “the Dad” Adams vs. Jake Something Sawyer Wreck vs. Shazza McKenzie Adam Priest vs. Lee Moriarty Billie Starkz vs. Brogan Finlay Cole Radrick vs. Joshua Bishop (c) (BLP Midwest Championship Rip City Rules Match) Alec Price vs. Calvin Tankman (c) (BLP Championship)

Keeping things moving, Black Label Pro is STACKED as usual!

CZW Tournament of Death 19 (Oct. 29, 2 pm ET)

Brad Cash vs. Insane Lane (Tournament of Death First Round Shark Tooth Home Run Derby Deathmatch) Bobby Beverly vs. Otis Cogar (Tournament of Death First Round Barbed Wire Massacre Deathmatch) Mickie Knuckles vs. Orin Veidt (Tournament of Death First Round Bundles of Tubes Deathmatch) Big F’n Joe vs. Necro Butcher (Tournament of Death First Round Panes of Glass Taipei Deathmatch) Tournament of Death Semifinals & Finals

Wake the dead, the saints are in hell and Tournament of Death is finally back! And Necro Butcher is with them!

GCW Hit ‘Em Up (Oct. 29, 8 pm PT)

Allie Katch vs. Taya Valkyrie Blake Christian vs. Flip Gordon “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Willie Mack Jordan Oliver vs. YAMATO Joey Janela & Starboy Charlie vs. South Pacific Savages (Jacob Fatu & Juicy Finau) (Steel Cage Match) Lio Rush vs. Nick Gage (c) (GCW World Championship)

The GCW train keeps a-rollin’ and holy hell in no universe did I expect that Nick Gage’s first defense would be against Lio Rush!

Limitless Fresh Blood 2022 (Oct. 29, 7:30 pm ET)

Death Threat Army (Aaron Orion & Tommy Vendetta) vs. MSP (Aiden Aggro & Danger Kid) Covey Christ vs. MORTAR Channing Thomas vs. Dezmond Cole B3CCA vs. LuFisto ARTE (AVA, Aaron Rourke, & Ricky Smokes) vs. Miracle Ones (Dustin Waller, Ichiban, & Kylon King) Andy Brown vs. Rip Byson Shook Crew (Bobby Orlando & Bryce Donovan) vs. WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake) Anthony Greene vs. “BIG BEEF” Gnarls Garvin Ace Romero (c) vs. ??? (Limitless World Championship Open Challenge)

Limitless are bringing the heat this month, with WorkHorsemen taking on the Shook Crew and Ace Romero holding court with an open challenge for the title!

Prestige Roseland 4: Wake the Dead (Oct. 29, 7 pm PT)

C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas) vs. West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs) (T4 Summit First Round Match) Komander vs. La Estrella Killer Kelly vs. Sumie Sakai Alan Angels vs. Nick Wayne Danger Ehren vs. Drexl (Rose City Deathmatch) Black Taurus vs. Sonico American Wolves (Davey Richards & Eddie Edwards) vs. Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) Kevin Blackwood vs. SB KENTo Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jungle Kyona Alex Shelley (c) vs. YAMATO (Prestige Championship)

Prestige are back in the Roseland Theater and once again stacking it top to bottom with international stars! Danger Ehren comes from Jackass to pro wrestling, Shelley defends against YAMATO, Wolves/Violence and more!

H2O Bound By Blood / Hardcore Halloween (Oct. 30-31)

—Bound By Blood (Oct. 30, 8 pm ET)—

Devantes vs. GG Everson vs. Marcus Mathers vs. Rocket Danny Demanto vs. Deklan Grant Casanova Valentine vs. Jimmy “Chondo” Lyon Chris Bradley & Kristian Ross vs. Matt Tremont & “Hoodfoot” Mo Atlas (Fans Bring the Weapons Deathmatch) Kennedi Copeland vs. Sawyer Wreck Cogar Brothers (Atticus & Otis Cogar) vs. the REP (Dave McCall & Nate Carter) Dyln McKay & Lucky 13 vs. Red Dead Redemption (Ryan Redfield & Steve Manders) Bam Sullivan vs. Brandon Kirk (c) vs. Jeff Cannonball vs. Neil Diamond Cutter (H2O Danny Havoc Hardcore Championship Cylinder Iowa Deathmatch) Austin Luke vs. Colby Corino (c) (H2O Championship)

—Hardcore Halloween (Oct. 31, 8 pm ET)—

Alex Stretch & Anthraxx vs. “Lowlife” Louie Ramos & Neil Diamond Cutter (Deathmatch) AKIRA vs. Jimmy Lloyd vs. Marcus Mathers Darien Hardway, Edward Hawkins, Frank Bonetti, & Leroy Robinson vs. Dyln McKay, Ryan Radix, Sean Henderson, & Steve Sanders Adonis Valerio, Eric Martin, & Reid Walker vs. Brandon Kirk, Conor Claxton, & Kit Osbourne Tag Team Survival Gauntlet Eliminator Chris Bradley, Kennedi Copeland, Kristian Ross, Mouse, & ??? vs. Jess Moss, Kasey Kirk, Masha Slamovich, Matt Tremont, & Sawyer Wreck (WarGames Match)

H2O are bringing you a little bit of every kind of violence in a Halloween double-header!

“All Ego” Ethan Page vs. UltraMantis Black

Starting things off spooky with good ol’ UMB courtesy of AIW, check it out!

Masha Slamovich vs. Willow Nightingale

And now a little action courtesy of Beyond, let’s celebrate Willow getting signed to AEW with this one, shall we?

AR Fox vs. Uhaa Nation

Last but not least we’ve got a high flying blast from the past from CZW! The Whole Foxin’ Show takes on the man who would one day be Apollo Crews, enjoy!

