AAA books FTR, Bandido, Vampiro for Night of Champions

AAA will be closing the year of their 30th anniversary celebration with a Night of Champions event on December 28 in Acapulco.

Details were announced during a special press conference. Six of the seven contests will be title bouts. The card so far includes:

AAA Megacampeonato: Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. Bandido

Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. Bandido AAA World Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. Dragon Lee & Dralistico

FTR (c) vs. Dragon Lee & Dralistico Copa Mundo Imperial: Dave The Clown, Murder Clown, Panic Clown, Pagano, Vampiro, and more

Dave The Clown, Murder Clown, Panic Clown, Pagano, Vampiro, and more Campeonato Marvel Lucha Libre

Hijo del Vikingo will battle Bandido for the AAA Megacampeonato in the Night of Champions headliner. Vikingo is coming off a successful title defense against Fenix at Triplemania XXX Chapter 3. Bandido is a former ROH world champion. This will be the first televised singles bout between Vikingo and Bandio. Expect lucha libre fireworks with match-of-the-year potential.

La lucha por el Megacampeonato AAA sigue en la #NocheDeCampeonesAAA @vikingo_aaa @bandidowrestler como retador.



No te pierdas el final del #30AniversarioAAA desde la @ArenaGNPSeguros de Acapulco.



Conferencia EN VIVO, aquí. https://t.co/NXVfEGf9hU pic.twitter.com/b6tlrpVhUg — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) October 25, 2022

FTR returns to Mexico to defend the AAA tag titles against Los Hermanos Lee. Dragon Lee and Dralistico earned the #1 contender spot upon victory in a four-way match at Triplemania XXX Chapter 3. This contest should be a doozy. FTR have danced before with Los Hermanos Lee. The champs retained with help from Vickie Guerrero. It was nice of AAA to recognize FTR’s lucha libre roots as the Super Ranas in the match graphic. Expect FTR to revert to rudo status as evil foreigners in front of the Mexican crowd.

For those checking the calendar, December 28 is a Wednesday. Dynamite also airs on Wednesday. Dorian Roldan made sure to publicly thank Tony Khan for allowing FTR’s availability on that particular day of the week.

The one match that will not be a title bout is the Copa Mundo Imperial. AAA revealed the first five participants as Dave The Clown, Murder Clown, Panic Clown, Pagano, and Vampiro. Expect this bout as a battle royal format of some kind. This is a good style of match for Vampiro to shine as he winds down his wrestling career. Now, play Vampiro’s music!

The AAA/Marvel partnership will crown a champion for the new Disney+ show. Luchadores dressed as superhero-inspired characters will compete for that prize.

That leaves three more title bouts remaining to be announced at a later date. Taya Valkyrie retained the Reina de Reinas Championship against Kamille at Triplemania XXX Chapter 3. Lady Flammer is owed a shot, so this show could be her chance. Fenix is a double champ holding the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship and the AAA Latin American Championship. Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo have the AAA mixed tag titles in their possession. La Nueva Generación Dinamita are current trios champs to round out the title list.

Do you like AAA’s Night of Champions lineup so far? How would you like to see the rest of the card fill out?