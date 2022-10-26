Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Charlotte Flair’s WWE return is expected much sooner rather than later.

Dave Meltzer mentioned on Wrestling Observer Radio that it feels like the AEW investigation into the All Out backstage brawl will conclude shortly and Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks are “coming back somewhat soon.”

Meltzer also said on WOR that the angle on Raw with Nikki Cross was indeed to get her out of the “Almost Super Hero” gimmick.

Beyond that he speculates Cross could be added to another Bayley vs. Bianca Belair title match, which would give WWE an opening to put the championship on Bayley without having to pin Belair.

PW Insider says that the official next date for WWE’s return to Saudi Arabia following Crown Jewel has not been locked down yet but will be in the Spring of 2023.

Chris Jericho has applied to trademark “Ring of Jericho” and “The Ocho,” says Insider. He’s also applied for “Chris Jericho’s Blood Boat,” which is likely related to his annual Cruise.

