Rumors for the Day:
- Bray Wyatt is listed internally as SmackDown’s top babyface, according to PW Insider. Drew McIntyre is #2.
- Insider also notes that Wyatt is currently WWE’s top merch mover, which is likely one of the reasons the company was so happy with “The White Rabbit Project” and plans to do more angles like it in the future. There were those in the organization who pushed for things like it in the past, but Vince McMahon & his team never went for it.
- After missing both of last week’s shows with COVID, Fightful Select reports Triple H was back and running things at Raw last night.
- Wade Keller said on a recent PW Torch VIP Audio show that while he agrees Triple H would at least think about bringing CM Punk back to WWE for business reasons, someone “within the sphere of influence of Paul Levesque’s decision-making” would be “a hard ‘no’ on endorsing the return of CM Punk.”
- Another topic Keller recently hit was MJF’s return to AEW. His “hunch” is Tony Khan signed MJF to an extension before he returned, and that MJF is just saying he didn’t as part of an angle for the future.
- Keller also said that despite what happened Double or Nothing weekend, MJF is someone TK trusts to represent AEW. Keller reminded that the 26 year old hasn’t been involved in any backstage drama like so many others at the company: “I think MJF is going to grow into a locker room leader.”
