AAA & Impact wrestler Laredo Kid undergoes emergency surgery

Laredo Kid, who fans in the United States may know from his work on Impact or a pair of AEW appearances with Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero M, wrestled twice this weekend for AAA.

On Sunday (Oct. 24) in Monterrey, he defeated Toscano and Villano V Jr. to advance to the finals of the AAA Showcase tournament, then beat Vikingo in those finals. Today, a post on his official Instagram reveals he underwent emergency surgery.

It does not include details about what happened or the type of surgery. An English translation (via PWInsider) is below the original message:

I don’t know how or where to even start this news update :( Yesterday, @laredokidpro sadly had to be taken by an ambulance to the hospital at the end of his championship match in Monterrey. He had to receive an emergency operation at dawn. He was conscious a little while ago thank God and aware of the situation so that we could let his family and close friends know. We hope that in the next few hours he improves and is more stable. Fans, promoters, friends, family and teammates of Laredo, I will try to stay on top of messages and respond to the majority. Promoters/events with scheduled dates in the next few months :( Due to the severity of what has occurred we still don’t know how long recovery will take, if there are any comments or doubts I will be responding to messages, emails, for now will avoid phone calls. Many thanks to Taurus, Roberto, Abraham, Jorge and AAA for being here all night <3 And to my closest friends for your support <3. Please send your good vibes, prayers and energy so that he kicks out of this soon <3”

Join us in sending best wishes for a complete recovery.