Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Fightful Select says that they have sources within WWE who believe CM Punk would have never been brought back by Vince McMahon but with Triple H in charge it’s at least possible, no matter how unlikely it may be.

Ringside News claims WWE originally planned to return to Saudi Arabia in February 2023 but have now moved that to May.

In this past week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter Dave Meltzer wrote that there was originally an expectation within WWE that Chris Jericho would return for one last run and a Hall of Fame induction when his AEW deal expired.

He also says that lately AEW hasn’t been booking wrestlers who are friends with Thunder Rosa like KiLynn King, Madi Wrenkowski, and Jazmin Allure.

The Observer notes that AEW will start filming backstage for a reality show in 2023 here soon. The tapings will apparently run for roughly one month or so.

