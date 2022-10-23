MLW Roundup: Lince Dorado title shot, Trish Adora to debut, more!

MLW never sleeps, and they are back making moves.

The first order of business is a reminder that MLW will be back with fresh episodes starting on November 3. MLW is returning with a bang on that date to air the Battle Riot on Pro Wrestling TV as the start of their streaming partnership.

New Season. New Grudges.

MLW resumes their live show schedule with Fightland on October 30 in Philadelphia. A pair of free agents were announced as new additions to the card. Former WWE luchador Lince Dorado is entering the Major League for a title shot. Dorado will be challenging Shun Skywalker for the MLW World Middleweight Championship.

MLW broke down the booking in a press release:

The new World Middleweight Champion Shun Skywalker has accepted his first challenge for the title as luchador Lince Dorado looks to pounce the mercurial masked Japanese phenom and win gold. Fresh off a tour of Mexico for CMLL, the oldest promotion in history, Lince Dorado is determined to continue his momentum and win his first MLW championship. Standing across the ring is the dark and diabolical Skywalker. Representing DRAGONGATE and a member of the infamous Z-Brats, Shun Skywalker IS arguably the best wrestler in Japan, if not in the entire sport itself. The mercurial masked highflier vows to pick Lince apart limb by limb and bring the title back to Kobe, Japan. A menacing threat but Dorado is no stranger to danger, being a brilliant daredevil of the squared circle. Will Skywalker’s reign as champion march on or will the golden lynx of lucha dethrone DRAGONGATE’s best?

The other free agent is a boost to the women’s division. MLW revealed that Trish Adora will debut at Fightland.

Adora wrestles with a judo background using a technical style. She should fit right in the MLW atmosphere. No opponent has been named yet for Adora, but don’t be surprised if she works her way into a title shot against Taya Valkyrie for the MLW Women’s World Featherweight Championship.

Get a flavor of Adora’s skills with this highlight package from her match against Marti Belle in ROH.

Adora was profiled by the Washington Post last year.

The Fightland lineup currently stands as:

MLW World Heavyweight Championship: Alexander Hammerstone (c) vs. EJ Nduka in Last Man Standing

Alexander Hammerstone (c) vs. EJ Nduka in Last Man Standing MLW World Middleweight Championship: Shun Skywalker (c) vs. Lince Dorado

Shun Skywalker (c) vs. Lince Dorado MLW Women’s World Featherweight Championship: Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. TBA

Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. TBA Lio Rush vs. Jacob Fatu

Real 1 NZO vs. Mance Warner

Davey Boy Smith Jr. & Billington Bulldogs (Dynamite Kid’s nephews) vs. Bomaye Fight Club (Alex Kane, Mr. Thomas, & Myron Reed)

Calvin Tankman vs. Willie Mack

Samoan Swat Team (Lance Anoa’i & Juicy Finau) vs. The FBI (Little Guido & Ray Jaz)

Debuts from Delirious, Sam Adonis, and Trish Adora

