NJPW President expects Karl Anderson to ‘honor advertised commitments’

Karl Anderson showing up on Monday Night Raw was a surprise not just for The O.C. reuniting after signing with WWE once more but because he is the current NEVER Openweight champion. That raised plenty of questions regarding his status with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

It seemed as though there may be no issues at all, at least at first. But then WWE booked Anderson for its upcoming Crown Jewel event on Nov. 5 in Saudi Arabia, the same day as his next advertised defense of the aforementioned NEVER Openweight title at the Battle Autumn show. Not long after, Anderson took to social media to say he would, in fact, be making the WWE show while placing blame on NJPW.

Now, NJPW President Takami Ohbari has posted the following:

We are doing all we can to ensure every signed match in Osaka on November 5 happens as promised. We expect all wrestlers, especially champions, to honor their advertised commitments.#njautumn — 大張高己/Takami Ohbari (@TAKAMIOHBARI) October 22, 2022

This could, of course, all simply be a storyline way to set up stripping Anderson of the title, not unlike what happened with Juice Robinson. Meanwhile, Hikuleo, Anderson’s scheduled opponent at Battle Autumn, used the situation to cut a big promo on him this weekend as though the match will be going ahead as planned.

We’ll see how this all plays out soon enough.