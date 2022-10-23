Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 11: Week 28 results & Week 29 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the four performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why. And/or vote for your top performer in our poll.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place Oct. 16-22 — Raw, Dark: Elevation, Dark, NXT, Dynamite, Fusion, Powerrr, NXT UK, Impact, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, NJPW Strong, NXT Halloween Havoc, and anything else I’m forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

The backpack is smart... gotta take care of that beauty... but it almost makes it seems like Freshly Squeezed cares...

Not needing a Brock Lesnar-assist gave the new AEW All-Atlantic champ an edge over the new WWE United States one.

Being Ucey, being yourself, and failing as a dad while succeeding as a wrestler earned three WWE stars spots in the Top Five.

The Cowboy doesn’t ride alone, we’re always ready to shout “Holy Shida!”, and the Devil has his worshippers.

While LG is probably a spot or two higher than he should be (possibly because of the WWE-financed bot army TK used to talk about), The Good Brothers did make a splash with their Raw re-debut.

The CCWR: 2022 - 23, Week 28

1. Orange Cassidy

2. Seth Rollins

3. Sami Zayn

4. Bray Wyatt

5. Rey Mysterio

6. Hangman Page

7. Luke Gallows

8. Hikaru Shida

9. Karl Anderson

10. MJF

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where things got slightly tighter at the top, but I’m starting to wonder if anyone will ever break the tie clogging up the bottom of the Top Ten...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending Oct. 15

1. Jon Moxley - 114

2. Sami Zayn - 68

3. Wardlow - 56

4. CM Punk - 54

5. Dax Harwood - 41.5

6. MJF - 39

7. Gunther - 37

8. (tie) Will Ospreay - 29

8. (tie) Konosuke Takeshita - 29

8. (tie) Claudio Castagnoli - 29

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. But don’t be afraid to dive in! You give us clicks and comments, we’ll take it from there.