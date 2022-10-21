Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Rumors for the Day:
- WrestleVotes was told that “plans are in motion” for WWE Raw’s 30th anniversary show, which will take place in January 2023. Running the show from The Manhattan Center in New York City was a possibility under WWE’s old regime, but it’s unknown if that’s still an option.
- During his appearance on The Roman Atwood Podcast, Goldberg said there are two months left on his WWE contract.
- According to Fightful, AEW management felt that Athena was too aggressive in her match against Jody Threat that aired on this week’s episode of Dark: Elevation. Officials spoke to them after the match. It sounds like Athena changed her approach in order to lean into the boos she was receiving against the hometown wrestler. Threat had no complaints about how the match played out.
- While discussing the tension between AEW wrestlers Santana and Ortiz, Keepin it 100’s Konnan mentioned that they still aren’t talking to each other. Konnan also heard that things almost got physical between Santana and Eddie Kingston over this. Santana wants better booking and might leave AEW once his contract expires, while Ortiz is more laid back and happy to be getting paid.
- On his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross mentioned that Paul Wight recently had hip surgery and remains hopeful for a return to the ring in AEW.
