In their report confirming Ace Steel’s release, Fightful Select’s AEW sources said Steel’s exit was a “no brainer decision” and expected it would have happened quickly after All Out if not for the possibility of legal action.

That report also says the others involved in the post-PPV brawl are “more in contact” with AEW than they’ve been for a while, but it’s not clear what that entails.

Some are taking that, Steel’s release, and this week’s Dynamite showing Punk (in the video package on ROH champs) & mentioning The Elite (Tony Schiavone acknowledging Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks as inaugural Trios champions) for the first time since All Out as signs the investigation could be winding down. There’s even some optimism they could be back soon — although Fightful stressed their sources were “vague” on returns, and possibly missing context from any recent conversations with Punk & The Elite.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said MJF doesn’t want to turn babyface.

After his appearance on the brand this week, PW Insider reports that Shinsuke Nakamura will make additional appearance on NXT in the weeks ahead.

WWE’s filed for some interesting trademarks recently: “Lyra Valkyria” for a wrestler, and “NXT Deadline” for a show.

