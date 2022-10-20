Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

Freelance Don’t Look Under the Ring (Oct. 21, 8 pm CT)

Project MONIX vs. Shazza McKenzie Matt Knicks vs. Trevor Outlaw Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang) (c) vs. Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne (Freelance World Tag Team Championship) Bryan Keith (c) vs. EFFY (Freelance Legacy Championship)

Freelance are back and while we’ve only got four matches announced as I write this, they all go hard!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

DD Fall Formal 2022 (Oct. 22, 7 pm ET)

Lucas DiSangro vs. Mach10 vs. Ron Voyage vs. the Whisper Myke Quest vs. ??? (Tuxedo vs. Evening Gown Open Challenge) Abby Jane & Pancakes vs. Andy Brown & Bam Sullivan vs. Jared Evans & Max ZERO vs. the Colony (Electro & Ultimo Ants) Austin Luke & Travis Huckabee vs. Fallah Bahh & Jeff Cannonball Cecil Nyx vs. Kasey Kirk Edith Surreal vs. Vita VonStarr Angelo Carter vs. Brian Morris vs. Gabby Ortis vs. Green Ant vs. Katred vs. Logan Black (DD Heavyweight Championship #1 Contender’s Match) Brandon Kirk vs. Razerwyng (c) (DD Heavyweight Championship)

It’s time for Dropkick Depression’s Fall Formal, folks, and that means dressing up real nice to go see some grappling for good causes! This is one I personally would love to go to, if for no other reason than it’s a great excuse to go buy a new dress and crowd me some petticoats under it, but alas, I’m double booked!

Keep an eye on DD’s social media for release information, folks!

Wrestling Open Turn the Page (Oct. 22, 3 pm ET)

Bam Sullivan vs. Bryce Donovan Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) & Pedro Dones vs. Prolific (Isaiah Wolf, Marcus Marquee, & Tyree Taylor) JGeorge & VBU (Dante Drago & Jack Tomlinson) vs. La Fiesta (Clara Carreras, Jos A, & Jos B) Eel O’Neal vs. Ray Jaz Dan Barry vs. Marcus Mathers Austin Luke vs. Reid Walker B3CCA vs. Kennedi Copeland Bobby Orlando vs. Matt Tremont AC Mack (c) vs. Alec Price (IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship)

Wrestling Open is on the road, baby! They’re at the H2O Wrestling Center for this bad boy, and shock and awe, AC Mack is defending the IWTV belt in Beyond’s backyard!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

Freelance Underground Same Ol’ Situation (Oct. 22, 6 pm CT)

Acid Jaz vs. Chico Suave vs. Mojo McQueen vs. Project MONIX vs. Ruffo Egotistico Fantastico vs. Gunner Brave Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang) vs. Sky’s the Limit (Gabriel Skye & Tristen Thai) Billie Starkz vs. Shazza McKenzie Bryan Keith vs. Wes Barkley Alfonso Gonzalez vs. Storm Grayson (c) (FU Independent Championship) Pick ‘n Pop (Darius Latrell & Koda Hernandez) (c) vs. PME (Marino Tenaglia & Philly Collins) (FU Tag Team Championship) Calvin Tankman (c) vs. Joe Alonzo (FU Championship)

Not to let down their big brother, Freelance Underground is coming loaded for bear, baby!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

PPW 5ives (Oct. 22, 8 pm ET)

Dustin Leonard vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor (UWFi Rules Match) Joseph Alexander vs. Travis Huckabee (UWFi Rules Match) Scarlett vs. Weber Hatfield (UWFi Rules Match) Jordan Blade vs. Kennedi Copeland (UWFi Rules Match) AKIRA vs. Steve Pena (UWFi Rules Match) Aiden Von Engeland vs. Sidney Von Engeland (Commonwealth Heritage Championship Southport Strap Match) Mad Dog Connelly (c) vs. Max Zero (PPW Heavy Hitters Championship Dog Collar Match) Bobby Beverly vs. Ron Mathis (Iron Man Deathmatch)

Aw baby, a big pile of UWFi rules matches AND three wicked stipulation matches, one of which is a Iron Man by god Deathmatch?! Hell yeah!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

GCW Drop Dead / Moment of Clarity (Oct. 22-23)

—Drop Dead (Oct. 22, 7 pm ET)—

Shane Mercer vs. Tommy Vendetta BUSSY (Allie Katch & EFFY) vs. Chase Burnett & MM3 Blake Christian vs. Cole Radrick (c) (GCW Extreme Championship) Gringo Loco vs. Nick Wayne Komander vs. Shun Skywalker Jimmy Lloyd vs. “Hoodfoot” Mo Atlas Jonathan Gresham vs. YAMATO Los Mazisos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) vs. Mega Bastards (Alex Colon & John Wayne Murdoch) (c) vs. Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) (GCW Tag Team Championship DLC Match)

—Moment of Clarity (Oct. 23, 5 pm ET)—

ASF, Gringo Loco, & Komander vs. Cole Radrick, Jordan Oliver, & Nick Wayne Blake Christian vs. YAMATO Allie Katch vs. Billie Starkz Jonathan Gresham vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey Second Gear Crew (EFFY, Mance Warner, & Matthew Justice) vs. Team Unsanctioned Pro (Aaron Williams, Jeffrey John, & Lord Crewe)

GCW looks to bounce right back from the loss of AEW talent by tearing the house down on a midwest double-header!

Check ‘em out live on FITE, folks.

“Big Beef” Gnarls Garvin vs. Jake Something

Starting off beefy with a lil something for my good pal Drew Nicholas right here courtesy of Limitless, check it out!

Cole Radrick vs. Devon Monroe vs. Don’t Die Miles vs. Lee Moriarty

And thence to four-way action courtesy of F1RST Wrestling, enjoy!

Jimmy Lyon vs. Kristian Ross vs. Sawyer Wreck

Last but not least, we’ve got some three-way deathmatch action from H2O for y’all. Have fun!

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.