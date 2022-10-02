 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Former Impact world champ enters Jericho Cruise Oceanic Championship tournament

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
The fourth iteration of Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea sets sail on February 2, 2023. The Four Leaf Clover vessel will have a bit of gold aboard this time out. Shiver me timbers.

Jericho announced the introduction of the Jericho Cruise Oceanic Championship. Le Champion will crown a champion through a tournament. Jericho explained that Flip Gordon was miffed about not being booked on the second and third cruises after winning the Sea of Honor tournament in the first cruise. Jericho decided to give Gordon a bye straight to the tournament final. The other half of the bracket will be comprised of four wrestlers from anywhere around the world. The winner will wrestle Gordon for the gold. Jericho even teased that he might enter the tournament.

Former Impact world champion Moose was the first entrant revealed. The Wrestling God aims to take home the treasure.

ROH veteran Cheeseburger will be in the mix as well. World Famous CB plans to be champion of the high seas.

Does the Jericho Cruise Oceanic Championship tournament have your attention? Who are you hoping to see fill out the rest of the field?

