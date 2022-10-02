Former Impact world champ enters Jericho Cruise Oceanic Championship tournament

The fourth iteration of Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea sets sail on February 2, 2023. The Four Leaf Clover vessel will have a bit of gold aboard this time out. Shiver me timbers.

Jericho announced the introduction of the Jericho Cruise Oceanic Championship. Le Champion will crown a champion through a tournament. Jericho explained that Flip Gordon was miffed about not being booked on the second and third cruises after winning the Sea of Honor tournament in the first cruise. Jericho decided to give Gordon a bye straight to the tournament final. The other half of the bracket will be comprised of four wrestlers from anywhere around the world. The winner will wrestle Gordon for the gold. Jericho even teased that he might enter the tournament.

OPEN CHALLENGE



Unreal FLIP GORDON has earned himself a bye to the finals of the very first Jericho Cruise Oceanic Championship!



He's challenging ANY WRESTLER to face him in the finals on board the #FourLeafClover.

Former Impact world champion Moose was the first entrant revealed. The Wrestling God aims to take home the treasure.

We are stoked that the FIRST entrant in the #JerichoCruiseOceanicChampionship tournament on the @jericho_cruise is @TheMooseNation! The winner gets to face @theflipgordon for the inaugural #JerichoCruiseOceanicChampionship! Book your cabin NOW! https://t.co/FkbLcDcxth pic.twitter.com/UgYBMXJ9bO — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) September 30, 2022

ROH veteran Cheeseburger will be in the mix as well. World Famous CB plans to be champion of the high seas.

You heard the . #JerichoCruise @CheeseburgerROH



Book your cabin now to witness the first ever Jericho Cruise Oceanic Championship Tournamnet on board the #FourLeafClover, February 2-6, 2023 from Miami to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas!

