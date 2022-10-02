Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 11: Week 25 results & Week 26 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the four performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why. And/or vote for your top performer in our poll.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place Sept. 25-Oct. 1 — Raw, Dark: Elevation, Dark, NXT, Dynamite, Fusion, Powerrr, NXT UK, Impact, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, NJPW Strong, and anything else I’m forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

Maybe next week Uce...

Becoming the first three-time World champion in one company’s history trumps a hug from the longest reigning Universal champ, at least among our voters (The hugger did finish slightly in front of the guy the first place finisher beat at the other end of the Top Ten).

Everybody loves the new AEW Tag champs, but we love the hype man a little more than the MC. He is the one who gets to say the thing to the Butt Father, after all.

We also screamed for the return of the Anti-Diva, and celebrated OCHO™ with #BWEBSEE.

A dominant U.S. title reign deserves a party too, and we saved a slice of cake for the winner of a Lights Out match with his former tag partner.

The CCWR: 2022 - 23, Week 25

1. Jon Moxley

2. Sami Zayn

3. Anthony Bowens

4. Max Caster

5. Saraya

6. Chris Jericho

7. Bobby Lashley

8. Ricky Starks

9. Roman Reigns

10. Bryan Danielson

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where The Bloodline isn’t the only group SZ officially joined, he’s also in the Top Four now!

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending Sept. 24

1. Jon Moxley - 108

2. Wardlow - 56

3. CM Punk - 54

4. Sami Zayn - 44

5. Dax Harwood - 41.5

6. Gunther - 32

7. MJF - 31

8. (tie) Will Ospreay - 29

8. (tie) Konosuke Takeshita - 29

8. (tie) Claudio Castagnoli - 29

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. But don’t be afraid to dive in! You give us clicks and comments, we’ll take it from there.