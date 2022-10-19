Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

Fightful Select says that rumors of Becky Lynch returning from her injury early were unsubstantiated and those in WWE creative have said they’re simply hoping she can be back by the end of the year.

Ringside News claims Bray Wyatt’s WWE return was being worked on even prior to Vince McMahon’s exit from the company.

PW Insider notes that “there was a lot of talk this morning” regarding Cameron Grimes making more appearances on Monday Night Raw in the coming weeks.

They also say that while Omos and MVP will appear on Friday Night SmackDown, they haven’t been moved to the brand officially. Omos vs. Braun Strowman is the likely plan for Crown Jewel.

Shotzi was put into the tag team with Raquel Rodriguez only because of Aliyah suffering an injury, says the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

