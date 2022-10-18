Tony Khan will have great news on ROH TV soon, targeting a weekly show in 2023

While doing press about extended the contract of another of his biggest stars, AEW owner, president & booker Tony Khan also had an update on his other wrestling brand.

Khan’s acquisition of Ring of Honor earlier this year sounded exciting. In practice, while it’s led to some cool moments and a dream match or two, incorporating ROH into shows like Dynamite and Rampage has been a challenge. Not only has AEW received criticism for that, but one of the biggest perceived upsides of adding ROH — increasing TK’s library as a means to land a streaming deal — hasn’t materialized.

Recently, while there have been positive signs about AEW’s relationship with their U.S. television partners at Warner Bros. Discovery, there’s been little indication WBD is interested in more wrestling-centric programming from Khan. That’s led to pessimism about an ROH TV deal.

But speaking to Sports Illustrated about Chris Jericho’s new deal, TK talked about his plans for ROH. He also promised a positive update on a weekly offering is on the horizon:

“We’ll have great news soon about Ring of Honor weekly shows. The success of Death Before Dishonor on pay-per-view has ensured there will be more Ring of Honor pay-per-views. “Our goal is to have one more great pay-per-view for Ring of Honor in 2022 and then follow that up with a weekly show in 2023.”

Ring of Honor traditionally held their Final Battle event in December, so that seems like a safe bet for the PPV. As for ROH’s television or streaming future?

Stay tuned.