- During a discussion on Wrestling Observer Radio about Ariel Helwani’s frustrating interview with Tony Khan, Dave Meltzer expressed his own frustrations about AEW being secretive with the media. Meltzer finds the company’s total silence on anything and anyone associated with the post-All Out brawl to be unprofessional and unfair to AEW fans.
- At a minimum, Meltzer thinks AEW should “just say, ‘We have a legal situation, we can’t discuss it and until it’s resolved [CM Punk, Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks] aren’t going to be back.’ That’s fine, because as far as I know, that’s what it is.”
- Meanwhile, Konnan said on Keepin’ it 100 he asked Omega for a video they could use at Triplemania XXX, Ch. 3 with the Hijo del Vikingo/Rey Fenix title match, since Kenny is still involved in the Mega Championship scene. Omega told him he still couldn’t “because of legal issues.”
- While covering Triple H missing Raw due to a positive COVID test, multiple sites reported that Road Dogg ran the show, and that Bruce Prichard had a previously planned night off.
- Ex-G4 employees told The Washington Post that crew from Arena, the Xavier Woods-hosted show the network produced with WWE, quit last week before the channel was shut down. The Post’s story called Arena “part of a crucial deal with the WWE.”
- According to Fightful Select, AEW talent & staff were informed a behind-the-scenes documentary series will be filmed during the six weeks leading up to Dec. 14’s “Winter is Coming” edition of Dynamite. The show is probably an example of the “outside the ring” programming a Warner Bros Discovery exec recently said they were partnering with AEW on.
