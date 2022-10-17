AAA’s Marvel partnership leads to a lucha libre Disney+ show

AAA, one of Mexico’s “big two” lucha libre companies, has been working with Marvel, one of the U.S.’s “big two” comic book empires, for a couple years now.

So far, that partnership has focused on Marvel superhero-themed wrestlers competing on AAA’s regularly scheduled shows. Stars like El Hijo del Vikingo as the Spider-man-esque Arcano, Brian Cage a luchador Thanos (Terror Purpura), and Octagón as the Venom-inspired Venenoide have battled on show’s like last year’s Triplemania.

Now they’ll be branching out into their own show on Disney+.

The news came on the latest 2022 Triplemania event, Sat., Oct. 15’s Triplemania XXX Chapter 3. Neither AAA or Marvel/Disney has shared the trailer for El Origen De La Mascara yet (it premieres on AAA’s YouTube channel at 10pm ET tonight), but a fan-shot video of has been shared on social media:

No word yet if El Origen De La Mascara will be available internationally or if it will only stream on the Mexican or Latin American versions of Disney’s streaming service. It premieres Dec. 21. ESPN’s Marc Raimondi, who was in Mexico City for Saturday’s event, tweeted the show’s “vibe seems similar to Lucha Underground,” which is potentially pretty exciting.

Ready to seek this one out, True Believers?