For what it’s worth, Ronda Rousey claimed in a recent “Ronda on the Road” video that she gets to pick her opponents in WWE.

Cody Rhodes is a little ahead of schedule in his rehab from a torn pec, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. There’s still no firm date for a return.

Fightful Select says the Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson returned to WWE on a “big money deal.”

PW Insider says Omos and MVP will be appearing regularly on SmackDown going forward.

Per Fightful, Angelo Dawkins is receiving high marks within WWE for his development recently, and higher ups have been speaking highly of him recently.

In the WON, Dave Meltzer writes that the idea behind replacing Elektra Lopez with Zelina Vega was WWE wants to get the women in the ring together against each other and they didn’t want to go to Lopez vs. B-Fab on the main roster.

