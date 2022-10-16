MLW Roundup: NZO’s next match, Matt Striker returns, more!

MLW has had an action-packed week, and they aren’t even airing wrestling right now. MLW broke news of a streaming deal with Pro Wrestling TV, the return to TV on November 3, and Davey Boy Smith Jr. reforming a British Bulldogs stable. Oh, but there’s more. MLW also announced more matches for Fightland and the return of Matt Striker on commentary.

MLW’s next live taping is Fightland on October 30 in Philadelphia. The current card stands as:

MLW World Heavyweight Championship: Alexander Hammerstone (c) vs. EJ Nduka in Last Man Standing

MLW World Middleweight Championship: Shun Skywalker (c) vs. Komander

MLW Women’s World Featherweight Championship: Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. TBA

Lio Rush vs. Jacob Fatu

Real 1 NZO vs. Mance Warner

Davey Boy Smith Jr. & Billington Bulldogs (Dynamite Kid’s nephews) vs. Bomaye Fight Club (Alex Kane, Mr. Thomas, & Myron Reed)

Calvin Tankman vs. Willie Mack

Samoan Swat Team (Lance Anoa’i & Juicy Finau) vs. The FBI (Little Guido & partner)

Debuts from Delirious and Sam Adonis

Of the fresh matchups, one in particular stands out to my eye. I’m looking at NZO versus Mance Warner. Talk about a culture clash. Smacktalker Skywalker against the Southern Psychopath. Imagine the hype promos.

In addition to all those matches, Matt Striker will be in the house. Striker is back on commentary for MLW. His last time calling Major League action was in Spring 2019.

