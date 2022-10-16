Taya Valkyrie gets payback, submits NWA champ at AAA Triplemania XXX Chapter 3

Never doubt Taya Valkyrie when the lucha libre spirit is running through her veins. La Wera Loca took a licking and kept on ticking to to defeat one of her toughest rivals at AAA Triplemania XXX Chapter 3.

Taya engaged in a champion versus champion showdown with the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship on the line. When AEW women’s champion Thunder Rosa was pulled due to injury, NWA women’s champion Kamille stepped up for the challenge. Kamille entered with confidence after triumphing over Taya to retain the NWA Women’s World Championship on Night 1 at NWA 74 in August.

No DQ rules were in effect, and Kamille made use of that early with chairshots. Kamille mocked the Eddie Guerrero shoulder shimmy much to the chagrin of the live crowd in Mexico City. Taya was busted open early. Kamille smeared Taya’s blood on her own face as war paint. Kamille kept on the pressure for a flying dropkick into a trashcan on Taya. Kamille went for a finish on a torture rack submission. The Brickhouse cranked hard then spun Taya into a powerbomb. Taya kicked out on the cover. Kamille continued with a superplex and a Canadian Destroyer. Taya kicked out of both maneuvers on the pinfalls.

The tide turned when Taya dodged a spear and Kamille crashed into the ring post. Fisticuffs erupted on the apron. Taya packed a punch to set up a cutter onto a table. The table no-sold the action.

Taya was in the groove with momentum. Arez and Flammer were ringside as respective seconds for the champion and challenger. Flammer bought Kamille some time by throwing water at Taya as a distraction. Kamille regained control for a pump kick and lariat. The Brickhouse tenderized Taya with a trashcan lid. Arez entered the ring to distract Kamille. He decided to run through for a suicide dive onto Flammer.

After those shenanigans, Kamille climbed the corner for a flying crossbody. Taya took the contact and rolled it over upon impact for a seated chinlock. Taya transitioned to a cross-legged STF submission in the center of the ring. Kamille surprisingly tapped out in defeat.

La era de la Wera continues with the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship.

A BIG Congrats to @thetayavalkyrie & our friends at @luchalibreaaa!



Taya & @Kamille_brick just had an outstanding battle and I think we all know this rivalry is FAR from over!#Triplemania30 #TriplemaniaXXX pic.twitter.com/9FJdI9mLwB — NWA (@nwa) October 16, 2022

That was a shocking way to finish. Kamille is NWA women’s champion for 497 days and counting. She has been dominant during that run. Tapping out clean was the last on the list of expected outcomes for this bout. Taya showed why she is La Wera Loca. She took a beating for much of the contest and maintained poise to close strong.

Next up for Taya in AAA should be Flammer. The masked luchadora previously earned a title shot but was skipped over on this show. During Taya’s post-match interview backstage, Flammer and Las Toxicas interrupted. Tensions were hot, and Taya was on the receiving end of a beatdown.

Mientras @thetayavalkyrie nos hablaba sobre haber retenido su título de Reina de Reinas le llegó una visita especial ¡Las tóxicas! #TriplemaníaXXX #30AniversarioAAA pic.twitter.com/QFJoPoL8RH — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) October 16, 2022

Get the full results for AAA Triplemania XXX Chapter 1 here. The PPV replay is available through Fite TV.