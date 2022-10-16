Fenix vs. Hijo del Vikingo amazing highlights from AAA Mega Championship match at Triplemania XXX

When Fenix versus Hijo del Vikingo was announced for the AAA Megacampeonato at Triplemania XXX Chapter 3, lucha libre fans worldwide rejoiced. To borrow a phrase from WWE’s LA Knight, the match was going to titillate the juices of our guilty pleasures. Fenix and Vikingo rocked the house with amazing highlights.

Let’s get straight to the goods. Vikingo had the best entrance of the evening flanked by a family of vikings.

Vikingo landed a springboard inverted cannonball to the outside.

Next is a springboard 450 splash from Vikingo. He increased the difficulty by leaping from the apron over the ropes to springboard from the inside.

Fenix performed on his usual level with spectacular lucha libre skills. He added some sizzle for an inverted frog splash.

Back to Vikingo running down the ramp for a step-up 630 senton.

Fenix had his best chance at victory after two consecutive Fire Drivers, but Vikingo kicked out both times to continue the fight.

In the end, Vikingo won via inverted 450 splash to retain the AAA Megacampeonato. Respect was shared between both competitors in the aftermath.

The full match was a constant stream of athletic feats. Believe it or not, Fenix and Vikingo actually started slow with fancy submissions before picking up the pace to give the people what they want.

There’s no rest for the weary. Backstage, Vikingo was ambushed by Gringo Loco, Joey Janela, and Alex Colon. The GCW stalwarts were already in Mexico this weekend for their own adventures. Gringo is the one to keep an eye on for AAA purposes. He has deep heat with Vikingo.

¡LE DIERON CON TODO!



El Hijo del Vikingo es atacado en backstage en #TriplemaníaXXX de la @luchalibreaaa pic.twitter.com/nYWuabjPxU — MARCA Claro (@MarcaClaro) October 16, 2022

Check out full results from AAA Triplemania XXX Chapter 3 here. The PPV replay is available through Fite TV.

