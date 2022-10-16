Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 11: Week 27 results & Week 28 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the four performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why. And/or vote for your top performer in our poll.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, we're voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place Oct. 9-15 — Raw, Dark: Elevation, Dark, NXT, Dynamite, Fusion, Powerrr, NXT UK, Impact, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, NJPW Strong, and anything else I'm forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

He sure did...

A Saturday night Banger after a Friday night Banger put the Celtic Warrior and the Ring General in the Top 10 again.

Double duty also helped the first man to hold two AEW belts at once rack up votes, and kept him ahead of a generational talent picking up a win in his first match in months & last week’s winner, the Honorary Uce.

X-Division gold made for a great homecoming, and a trio of Extreme Rules winners fill out our list.

The CCWR: 2022 - 23, Week 27

1. Bray Wyatt

2. Sheamus

3. PAC

4. MJF

5. Sami Zayn

6. GUNTHER

7. Frankie Kazarian

8. Finn Bálor

9. (tie) Bianca Belair

9. (tie) Ronda Rousey

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where The Bloodline is now represented in the Top Two and there was some jockeying for position in the the middle of the Top 10...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending Oct. 8

1. Jon Moxley - 114

2. Sami Zayn - 60

3. Wardlow - 56

4. CM Punk - 54

5. Dax Harwood - 41.5

6. MJF - 38

7. Gunther - 37

8. (tie) Will Ospreay - 29

8. (tie) Konosuke Takeshita - 29

8. (tie) Claudio Castagnoli - 29

