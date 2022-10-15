AAA Triplemania XXX Chapter 3 preview: Pentagon, Fenix, & Taya Valkyrie in marquee bouts

Triplemania is the biggest lucha libre show on the calendar. AAA is doing it in high style this time to celebrate their 30th year as a company.

AAA is hosting the finale of this year’s Triplemania series on Saturday, October 15 from Mexico City. The broadcast is available on PPV through Fite TV with a start time at 9 pm ET.

The Triplemania XXX Chapter 3 PPV card includes:

Ruleta de la Muerte Mask vs. Mask Final: Villano IV vs. Pentagon Jr.

Villano IV vs. Pentagon Jr. AAA Megacampeonato: Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. Fenix

Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. Fenix AAA Reina de Reinas Championship: Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Kamille

Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Kamille Hair vs. Hair: Pagano vs. Cibernetico

Pagano vs. Cibernetico AAA Trios Championship: Sanson, Cuatrero, & Forastero (c) vs. Psycho Clown, Laredo Kid, & Bandido vs. John Morrison, Brian Cage, & Sam Adonis

Sanson, Cuatrero, & Forastero (c) vs. Psycho Clown, Laredo Kid, & Bandido vs. John Morrison, Brian Cage, & Sam Adonis Tag team #1 contender: Dragon Lee & Dralistico vs. Arez & Willie Mack vs. Myzteziz Jr. & Komander vs. Latigo & Toxin

As far as I’m concerned, this card is a triple main event. Let’s break those down to preview how we got here.

The headliner is the Ruleta de la Muerte tournament finale in mask versus mask between Villano IV and Pentagon Jr. The field began with 8 competitors and has been whittled down to 2 with losers advancing along the way. Villano was bested by LA Park and Psycho Clown. Pentagon met defeat at the hands of Ultimo Dragon and Blue Demon Jr. Each tournament match has pretty much been brawling chaos with foreign objects aplenty. Expect the same here. Villano IV enters the contest at a reported 57 years of age, so Pentagon will be doing his best to make the veteran look good. Even though odds point strongly toward Villano as a lock to lose his mask, AAA has a knack for producing maximum excitement in their recent Triplemania main events. I have no doubt that this bout will be wild and crazy.

If you are on the fence about ordering the show through Fite TV, then check out the Ruleta de la Muerte semifinals to get a taste of the style for this main event.

Villano IV vs. Psycho Clown

Pentagon Jr. vs. Blue Demon Jr.

The most skilled contest of the evening will be Hijo del Vikingo defending the AAA Megacampeonato against Fenix. If you love watching Fenix’s creative high-flying in the ring, then Vikingo’s feats to defy gravity will knock your socks off.

Both are acting babyfaces, but my perception is that Fenix has leaned a little rudo in his interactions with Vikingo. It could be chalked up to the spirit of competition and burning desire to be the best. Fenix is gunning to become a triple champion after winning the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship and AAA Latin American Championship at Triplemania XXX Chapter 2.

I don’t have a confident gauge on picking the winner for this bout. I could see the result going either way as Fenix passing the torch to Vikingo or Fenix cementing himself as the best luchador in the world today. The future might be of great interest to fans of the Best Bout Machine. Kenny Omega could line up to challenge the winner for the title that he never lost. If forced to chose a prediction, I’m leaning toward Vikingo emerging victorious.

Hugo Savinovich provided background on the world title match in this clip.

The Reina de Reinas Championship match is going to be a doozy. Taya Valkyrie and Kamille have already shown their show-stealing chemistry when they had the best match on Night 1 of NWA 74. Kamille won that battle to retain the NWA Women’s World Championship. Taya’s opponent was originally supposed to be Thunder Rosa, but La Mera Mera was pulled due to injury. The Brickhouse saw her chance to skip the line and challenge La Wera Loca. Kamille aims to embarrass Taya by winning the AAA belt as payback for the audacity to come into Kamille’s home in the NWA. Taya views the Reina de Reinas title as a representation of all her hard work throughout her career in the world of lucha libre. Early in Taya’s career, she left Canada to live, breathe, and study lucha libre in Mexico and rise through the ranks of AAA to become a champion.

This is another marquee bout that is tough to predict. The logical line of thinking would be Taya retaining as the home promotion hero, however, AAA has shown no qualms about strapping outsiders with gold. For example, FTR are the current AAA tag champions, and Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo are the current AAA mixed tag champions. When working with the Forbidden Door, company politics always have to be considered. Kamille has held the NWA women’s title for 496 days and counting. It’s hard to believe she would be pinned for the first time in that span outside of the NWA. You would think that the NWA would want to save that monumental moment for themselves. When push comes to shove, I’m not picking against Taya with the Reina de Reinas Championship om the line.

Kamille’s shit-talking in this clip is a great hype job.

Get to know a little bit more about @thetayavalkyrie @Kamille_brick ahead of their Reina de Reinas championship match Saturday at #TriplemaniaXXX. https://t.co/kzKYpy0EOr pic.twitter.com/kYHU9whcFj — Conrad the Mortgage Guy (@HeyHeyItsConrad) October 13, 2022

AAA can be an acquired taste. AAA’s style is not for everyone, but those that love it really love it. When it comes time for big events, AAA brings a spectacle. Out of all major promotions around the world, there is nothing like the Triplemania experience. I would compare it to freak show fights. That’s not a knock on the skill of the luchadores. It is more a comparison to the vibe that anything can happen. There is a wild energy in the air that demands attention. Let the good times roll.

Will you be tuning in to Triplemania XXX Chapter 3? What are your predictions for the show?