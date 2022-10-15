AAA Triplemania XXX Chapter 3 live results: Pentagon Jr. in mask vs. mask, Fenix world title shot, more!

Chapter 3 of Triplemania XXX has arrived. This night (Saturday, October 15, 2022) is the grand finale celebrating AAA’s 30th year in the lucha libre business. Atangana!
The main event is mask versus mask between Villano IV and Pentagon Jr. Fenix has a chance to become a triple champ in AAA by dethroning Hijo del Vikingo for the Megacampeonato. Taya Valkyrie aims to even the score when defending the Reina de Reinas Championship against NWA rival Kamille. Either Pagano or Cibernetico will leave with a haircut in hair versus hair. Other familiar names on the card for viewers of WWE, AEW, and Impact include John Morrison, Brian Cage, Bandido, Laredo Kid, Dragon Lee, and Willie Mack.
Triplemania XXX Chapter 3 is available for viewing through Fite TV. The PPV kicks off at 9 pm ET from Mexico City. Join us for all the details regarding winners, losers, and surprises.
Results:
The PPV feed opened with the Mexican National Army band playing jazzy orchestra renditions of sweet tunes: Pink Panther theme for Villano IV, Bad Medicine by Bon Jovi for Dr. Wagner Jr., Thriller by Michael Jackson for La Parka, the clown song for Psycho Circus, and one of the Rocky IV training montage songs for AAA.
Mexican national anthem with unfurling of the national flag.
Rey Mysterio sent a video message with congratulations to AAA for 30 successful years. He is honored to be part of the AAA family.
Still to come...
Ruleta de la Muerte Mask vs. Mask Final: Villano IV vs. Pentagon Jr.
AAA Megacampeonato: Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. Fenix
Hair vs. Hair: Pagano vs. Cibernetico
AAA Reina de Reinas Championship: Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Kamille
AAA Trios Championship: Sanson, Cuatrero, & Forastero (c) vs. Psycho Clown, Laredo Kid, & Bandido vs. Johnny Caballero, Brian Cage, & Sam Adonis
Tag team #1 contender: Dragon Lee & Dralistico vs. Arez & Willie Mack vs. Myzteziz Jr. & Komander vs. Latigo & Toxin
