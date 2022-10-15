AAA Triplemania XXX Chapter 3 live results: Pentagon Jr. in mask vs. mask, Fenix world title shot, more!

Chapter 3 of Triplemania XXX has arrived. This night (Saturday, October 15, 2022) is the grand finale celebrating AAA’s 30th year in the lucha libre business. Atangana!

The main event is mask versus mask between Villano IV and Pentagon Jr. Fenix has a chance to become a triple champ in AAA by dethroning Hijo del Vikingo for the Megacampeonato. Taya Valkyrie aims to even the score when defending the Reina de Reinas Championship against NWA rival Kamille. Either Pagano or Cibernetico will leave with a haircut in hair versus hair. Other familiar names on the card for viewers of WWE, AEW, and Impact include John Morrison, Brian Cage, Bandido, Laredo Kid, Dragon Lee, and Willie Mack.

Triplemania XXX Chapter 3 is available for viewing through Fite TV. The PPV kicks off at 9 pm ET from Mexico City. Join us for all the details regarding winners, losers, and surprises.

Results: